Hundreds line up for Norwich farm goods giveaway

NORWICH — More than 300 bags of dairy products and food pantry items were distributed to Chenango County residents Friday at the Norwich Dairy and Agricultural Drive.
Cars began lining up three hours before the event was scheduled to begin, according to Lindsey Lefevre, director of SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich campus, which sponsored the drive-thru following the success of a similar event at the school’s main campus.
“We’re hoping to increase the number for the next two drives,” Lefevre said.
The drive-thru was sponsored in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County and Roots and Wings, a program of Catholic Charities.
Drive-thru patrons received bags of potatoes from Norwich Meadows Farms, gallons of milk from Upstate Farms in Red Hook, and “dairy bags” filled with cartons from Smith’s Quality Eggs in LaFayette, Chobani yogurt cups, Cabot sour cream and block cheese, cream cheese and butter donated by the Sherburne Big M.
Many of the products were purchased with more than $14,000 in donations raised by the school, Lefevre said.
“Food pantries have a really hard time holding onto distributing perishable products,” Lefevre said. “That’s why we’re doing this. We want to do as much as we can to support the community.”
The giveaway event will be held again at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 and Thursday, June 4 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.
For more information or to donate, visit bit.ly/dairydrive.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
