Members of the Andes Society for History and Culture spent the past two years redesigning and refurbishing the Hunting Tavern Museum in Andes.
Members of the organization painted walls, laid a rug in the parlor, raised money to replace the roof and cleaned the tavern before the scheduled soft opening of Saturday, May 28.
“The rug was found under another rug in the Pleasant Valley Meeting House,” JoAnn Warner, president of the organization said, pointing to a rug in the tavern’s parlor. The organization also owns the Pleasant Valley Meeting House. The rug dates to the mid 1800s, she said, as does all of the furniture in the parlor.
The tavern is named for the Hunting family who owned it from 1839 through 1869, Warner, said, and showcases four different aspects of the history of Andes.
Andes was a stagecoach stop on the Delaware-Esopus Turnpike, she said, and the museum has artifacts from the turnpike. The turnpike went from Kingston to the Susquehanna River in Bainbridge, and is also known as the Jericho Turnpike, she said.
The Hunting Tavern was built in the 1820s and provided respite for travelers, she said.
The tavern also played a major role in the Anti-Rent War. The tavern was known as a up-renter watering hole and Undersheriff Osman Steele visited the tavern prior to going to Moses Earl’s farm sale where he was killed, she said.
The museum has the portrait of Steele that was hanging in the Delaware County Courthouse, hanging in the taproom of the tavern. The taproom and the parlor were re-created by the organization in 1999 after an architectural survey was completed by SUNY Binghamton students, she said. During its lifetime, the building was also a house and hardware store, so the organization had the survey done to make sure members were putting the rooms in the correct places, she said.
The museum houses an original contract from Janet Montgomery, who was the daughter of Robert Livingston, and a tenant. The wealthy landowners were able to institute a manor system in the New York state constitution that allowed landowners to lease out their property to people in exchange for yearly rent, part of the farmer’s harvest, chickens and many other requirements. Warner said if a farmer wanted to sell his property and move somewhere else, the landowner would receive 25% of the sale.
The farmers eventually revolted, copied Revolutionaries who participated in the Boston Tea Party and dressed up as calico “Indians” to protest the sale of farmers’ property, she said. The museum has two original masks and an original costume on display. She said the museum didn’t explain what happened to the people after Steele was shot, so there is going to be a whole room dedicated to that era.
She said one of the people who was instrumental in forming posses to arrest “Indians” was Delhi cabinet maker James Howe, who was Steele’s brother-in-law. The museum recently received a dresser made by Howe and one of the members refurbished it, she said.
Upstairs, there is a whole exhibit about the Pepacton Reservoir and the two hamlets in the town of Andes, Shavertown and Union Grove, that were taken to build the reservoir.
There are also tools farmers used, a dairy exhibit, information about businesses that were in Andes and photographs of how Andes looked in the early 1900s.
The museum will be open Saturdays throughout the summer, and there will be a special exhibit July 4th weekend, she said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
