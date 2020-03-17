Hurt by pandemic? Friends, neighbors are here to lend hand

In response to widespread school closures and public shutdowns intended to limit the spread of coronavirus, several local businesses and individuals came forward with offers of support and assistance for their neighbors.
Public schools across the state started to announce temporary closures last week, and by Monday, districts in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties announced they will remain closed until at least April 13.
Within hours of the announcements, several local restaurants and businesses stepped up to offer free meals to students.
The Latte Lounge will offer a free silver dollar pancake platter to students throughout the area, according to owner Jaclyn Origoni.
“We serve breakfast all day, so we’re not limiting it to any certain time,” she said. “We’re open to any area school children that need meals.”
Nina’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Oneonta will provide a free slice of pizza and a soda to any student or senior between noon and 3 p.m., according to owner Freddy Rivera, who attributed the idea to his wife, Aleathea.
“We really didn’t do it for monetary gain,” he said. “We just wanted to help the community. All these families come here, so it’s nice to give back.”
Jennifer Grigoli, owner of Sal’s Pizzeria, said she was amazed by the outpouring of community support from her fellow Oneonta restaurant owners.
“Everyone really did a fantastic job of making sure everyone had food for their kids,” she said. “We thought we’d do something different.”
“For a lot of people, especially the elderly, it might be hard to get food and supplies for their pets right now,” she continued. “During the 2011 flood, this was an area where people really needed help.”
Grigoli, who owns three rescued pets, said she contacted staff at both Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans and the Susquehanna SPCA and made arrangements to collect donations and connect people with services.
“I just want to make sure every aspect of our community is touched upon,” she said.
Call the restaurant at 607-432-6766 to receive donated pet supplies or for assistance with animal care, such as dog walking.
Dozens of babysitting and childcare offers flooded community Facebook pages like News Around Delhi, Celebrate Cooperstown, and Milford, NY - Community Directory. Other local residents offered to deliver meals, pick up groceries and drop off prescriptions to anyone in need.
Facebook groups like Oneonta Area COVID-19 Resources and Delaware-Otsego Community Action Group were created for local residents to share resources, ask for help and stay connected as an increasing number opt to stay home.
Following a suggestion she read on Twitter, Milford resident Emily Popek created the Oneonta area group.
“I just wanted to do something to help, and this seemed like something I could do,” she said.
Popek said the community response to the virus outbreak reminded her of the days following the 2006 flood.
“We saw a lot of people come forward and form these ad hoc, informal groups,” she said. “It seemed like it made a big difference then and it could make a big difference now.”
“I saw something that looked like it needed to be done, so I decided to try to do what I could,” said Oneonta resident Elayne Mosher Campoli, one of the group’s primary organizers.
Campoli, a care manager with Southern Tier Connect, said she’s been active in community organizing since the 2017 Women’s March.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a situation that required such an urgent response,” she said. “There were a lot of offers for help and resources, but nothing really organized.”
Joining forces with Otsego County Representative Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, and Julie Dostal, executive director of LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Campoli organized a Google Doc as a central platform for community members to share resources.
“There’s a lot of bridges being built,” Campoli said. “The groundwork is being laid right now for these connections to continue. This is what I’ve hoped to see all along.”
“It’s exciting to see so many people want to help their neighbors,” Popek said. “We’re building a network now for people who might need it down the road.”
“Seeing people work together and do something grassroots — that’s the best part,” she said. “It’s nice to see that in a time of need, people can come together.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.