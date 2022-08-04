Historical museum, Hyde Hall, in Cooperstown is putting on its first retelling of Hyde Hall history through drag performance on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Marketing manager John Aborn came up with the idea of retelling Hyde Hall's "dramatic" story with a "wild, colorful and entertaining" performance through drag. "There will be seven different artists, all paid through the Otsego County Community Event Grant," said events manager, Colin Havener
The community foundation is funding the equipment needed for the show, but Hyde Hall has seen immense support from the community, Havener said.
"We are looking to change the impressions and traditions of museums. The stereotype that there is a certain tradition bound to museums and that they are boring or strict," Aborn said.
For performer Lester Lamoree, working on the show has been an "interesting experience". "It's taken months to mold the Hyde Hall experience into something that is both exaggerated and historically accurate. When they reached out to me about doing this kind of performance, I was excited to be a part of the planning to help coordinators figure out a way to blend the two, totally different, event planning processes," Lamoree said.
Despite this being the first drag performance from Hyde Hall, there haven't been any struggles and the process of putting on the show has been a good one, according to performer Fox.
"We discussed plans over dinner, went through lots of emails and lots of texts. We have a rehearsal Thursday to do a quick run down, but it's supposed to be a chill and casual performance," Fox said.
"Something our culture is always asking for is inclusivity, which is why we are always trying to expand our audience and support other groups. We want people to support wonderful artists and we want people to come and to feel safe and be a part of a beautiful part of history" Aborn said.
"All of our performers are part of the LGBTQ+ community and we have performers ranging from Oneonta locals all the way to Albany," Havener said.
With the increasing popularity of drag shows and performances within Oneonta, Lamoree noticed a tremendous sense of growth in the sense of community in Oneonta.
"I am kind of coined as the 'Queen of Oneonta' by some because before I moved here, there was not really any drag in the area aside from when the college would put on a show for students. I hosted the first ever Pride in the Park back in 2017 and since then I have hosted various kinds of drag events all over Oneonta. You truly do not understand the love the queer community has for one another here until you have witness one of our drag shows,' Lamoree said.
For Fox, they believe the transition of drag to being more mainstream has its pros and cons.
"I feel that as an alternative performer it's always been harder for us to get gigs, so drag being more mainstream has made getting booked an extra obstacle if you aren't skinny and pretty. There aren't many areas in Otsego County open to drag shows, but hopefully there will be more place in the future that would love to have us, along with Hyde Hall," Fox said.
Tickets can be purchased on the Hyde Hall website, but people are encouraged to show up, Aborn said.
"We have received an incredible amount of support and many people have come to understand that this performance is an essential part of our mission. Part of the mission for any museum is to educate, additionally, to educate in a new and unique way. This performance will certainly be wild, colorful and entertaining," Aborn said.
"It's been interesting, creatively speaking, to form a look with hair, makeup and outfits in nod to 1800s fashion, but spiced up," Fox said.
For attendees, pictures are encouraged. "We love connecting with our audience and we love seeing events from your perspective," Lamoree said.
Additionally, there will be another drag show on Aug. 20 for an "end of summer bash" at the Pale House in Oneonta, Fox said.
