A Cooperstown-area landmark is one of 30 not-for-profit organizations to receive a piece of $900,000 in state funding.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the grants to support organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands.
Hyde Hall Inc. will receive $2,830 to design, fabricate, and install four interpretive and educational panels that introduce visitors to Hyde Hall's history and offer a general welcome and orientation to the site, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
"New York's beautiful state parks, trails, public lands and historic sites offer world-class outdoor recreational opportunities that continue to support tourism and grow local economies," Cuomo said in the release. "These partnership organizations provide invaluable support to our park system, and the grants announced today will help bolster efforts for these groups to build a better state parks system for generations to come."
The Park and Trail Partnership Grants program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. The grants "support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance and beautification undertakings, provide educational programming, and promote public use of the parks through hosting of special events," the release said.
Grants are administered in partnership with the not-for-profit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10 percent of the grant amount received.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "The Park and Trail Partnership Grant program makes it possible for Friends groups and other organizations to strengthen and expand their roles as stewards for our parks. We are grateful for all the support by these groups and their continued dedication towards building and enhancing the park experience for all visitors to enjoy."
Grants are aimed at initiatives that enhance the preservation, stewardship, interpretation, maintenance and promotion of New York State parks, trails, historic sites and public lands; increase the sustainability, effectiveness, productivity, volunteerism and fundraising capabilities of not-for-profit organizations that promote, maintain and support New York State parks, trails and state historic sites and public lands and; promote the tourism and economic development benefits of outdoor recreation through the growth and expansion of a connected statewide network of parks, trails and greenways, according to the release.
