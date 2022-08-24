More changes are coming for travel on Interstate 88 in Otsego County.
The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the off-ramp at Exit 19 (state Route 7) on I-88 westbound in the town of Worcester will close for about 60 days starting Monday, Aug. 29.
The closure is necessary, a media release said, to facilitate a project to resurface the road and rehabilitate bridges. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.
According to the release, a variable message sign will alert motorists of the closure and direct them to Exit 20 and a signed detour utilizing state Route 7.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the release said. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
