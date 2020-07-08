UPDATE 12:10 p.m.
State police say the westbound lanes of the highway have reopened.
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
Trooper Aga Dembinska, State Police public information officer, said the tractor-trailer filled with milk and other items rolled over around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 88 in the town of Otego.
The westbound lanes are closed on I-88. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 12, down state Route 7. Travelers can re-enter I-88 in Unadilla.
DOT is assisting on scene directing traffic. The westbound lanes will reopen once the debris is cleared, likely around 1:30 p.m.
An update will be posted when the roadway reopens.
9:43 a.m.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were closed near the Otego exit Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer, apparently carrying a cargo of jugs of milk, overturned and split open.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
