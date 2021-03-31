Travelers on Interstate 88 in the region can expect to see road work during the coming months.
State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez this week announced that major construction has begun on a project to enhance safety and improve mobility along a stretch of I-88 from Exit 19 in Worcester to Exit 21 in Richmondville. The $45.6 million project will resurface the road and rehabilitate and replace bridges, according to a media release.
“A safe and reliable transportation network is vital to keep our economy on the move and enhance the well-being of our communities,” Dominguez said in the release. “This project is another example of New York State’s commitment to creating a resilient 21st Century infrastructure and making smart investments that enhance safety and improve access for all New Yorkers.”
The project will resurface 28 miles of pavement on I-88 and adjoining ramps, and rehabilitate 14 bridges from Exit 19 in Worcester to the Schoharie County line. The bridge over Beards Hollow, between Exits 20 and 21 will be replaced with two new bridges. Crews will also lay new pavement and repair or replace culverts.
According to the release, the interstate will remain open while work is performed during the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons, but motorists should expect new traffic patterns between exits 19 and 21 beginning in the spring of this year. Pavement and bridge rehabilitation will also reduce travel to one lane in each direction. Detours will also be needed for motorists using the exit 20 westbound on and off ramps during 2021 and the eastbound on ramps at exits 19 and 20 during 2022. Detours will be removed during the winter months to allow for normal traffic patterns between construction seasons.
Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, the release said. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
