WESTFORD - Mary H. Durso, 78, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. She was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Huntington, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Rogers) Boehm. She married Louis Durso on Nov. 7, 1964, in East Northport. He predeceased her in 2016. Mary moved to Westfo…