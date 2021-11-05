On Nov. 1, York Rakes celebrated 100 years of manufacturing success.
The Unadilla business, President Mark Roberts said, began with an innovative veterinarian.
“We started out building road maintainers 100 years ago, and the first ones were horse-drawn, then drawn by trucks and tractors and that kind of thing,” he said. “Our founder, Dr. F. E. (Frank Edward) York, was a veterinarian up in Earlville and he had it in his mind that he could build a better road maintainer. So, just over 100 years ago, he got a patent for the idea he had, which is the maintainer you can see out in front of our building, and he stuck with it for a long enough time that, in 1921, they incorporated and started manufacturing products.”
Today, Roberts said, York “makes the largest selection of landscape rakes in the market — from a four-foot toe-type rake up to a large, 10-foot rake that can be mounted on the back of a tractor and everything in between” at its 68 Watson St., Unadilla site.
From the company’s inception, Roberts said, York products proved distinct.
“Going back to our maintainer days, ours was unique in that it had a rake on the back of it,” he said. “That was something that always bothered the doctor — when they did the road, they left the rocks on the road, and you were always dodging them with a horse-and-buggy or whatever — so his had the unique feature of having the rake on the back to kick the rocks off the road.
“Maintainers got to the point where they started to go the way of what’s known now as a motor grader, and we didn’t want to or couldn’t at that time go in that direction,” Roberts continued. “So, we took our unique feature of the rake off the maintainer and designed a frame that we could hang off the back of a utility-type tractor and went to the landscape rake business. That’s where we’ve been since pre-World War II.”
Post-war economic conditions, Roberts said, cemented York’s place in the market.
“When we went into the landscape rake business, the post-WWII housing boom was just getting started, so landscapers saw our product and we were the only ones on the market at the time, and they started to sell like crazy,” he said. “It was a labor saver, because you didn’t have to have four or five people raking a lawn before you seeded it; we’ve been in that niche market ever since.”
Roberts, who has been with the Unadilla-based business for 44 years, said York has modernized while remaining true to its roots.
“We’ve diversified our product line, so we don’t only make landscape rakes,” he said. “We’re now in the rotary broom business, which is a parallel market to landscape rakes, so we don’t have to have a different sales force or network of customers, but it fills a need in New England and the Northeast and, we’re located here, while our nearest competition is in the Midwest.
“More recently, we’ve gotten into power rakes,” Roberts continued.
“What they are is a mechanized version of a York rake, but much more aggressive and you can do a lot more things with them, and that’s another parallel market to landscape rakes.”
Roberts said several things have contributed to the company’s longevity.
“We overbuild them; they’re virtually bulletproof,” he said. “We’ve got some of the old maintainers still out there in service to this day. So, first, it’s our reputation, then it’s the quality and service. It’s being very conservative, paying attention to detail, taking good care of your people and having good customers.” York, Roberts said, employs 14.
Such factors, Roberts said, have created a far-reaching and sometimes generational clientele.
“Our customers are everybody from homeowners to professional landscapers, including (landscapers of) golf courses and parks and that kind of thing. For our geographic territory, we sell products all over the world. We ship to Japan, Europe, the Middle East; during Desert Storm … we had a very large rake, sort of a remnant of our maintainer days, and we shipped three or four of those to Qatar to expand and maintain airfields out there, so you see them in the darndest places.”
Roberts said about “75% of business comes from the Northeast,” with “the other 25% in places like Japan and Mexico and the Middle East.”
Roberts said he’s pleased, professionally and personally, to mark York’s 100-year milestone. A fair-weather, post-pandemic commemorative celebration, he said, is planned for later this year.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m here with a company that I’ve been (with) almost half of the 100 years and we made it. Several years ago, I was asked by (a member) of our board of directors, ‘What’s your goal?’ and I said, ‘I want to be here when we make 100,’ and I did.
“We’re all very grateful that we’re still here,” Roberts continued. “A lot of businesses don’t make it to 100, but … our staff is tenacious. We’ve been through some very challenging economic times — not COVID-related — but they’ve stayed with us through those challenges and that’s how we got to 100.”
York products are available locally at Cazenovia Equipment Company in Oneonta, Sharon Springs Garage and River Valley New Holland in Otego.
For more information on York Rakes, visit yorkmodern.com or call 800-643-9675.
