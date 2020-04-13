MIDTEL has partnered with municipalities and community partners to offer free wi-fi access at various locations in Schoharie County, according to a media release.
The release said users should practice social distancing while using the community wi-fi by remaining in their vehicles, and should not block any entrance, congregate in groups, or try to enter the premises. Wi-fi access is available at:
• Blenheim Town Hall, 1748 St. Rt. 30 in North Blenheim;
• Broome Town Hall, 920 State Route 145 in Middleburgh;
• Fulton Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road in West Fulton;
• Huntersland Fire Department (front parking area), 1337 Huntersland Road in Middleburgh;
• Middleburgh Public Library (back parking lot), 323 Main St. in Middleburgh;
• Schoharie Fire Department (visitor parking area), 114 Fort Road in Schoharie;
• Wright Town Hall, 105A School St. in Schoharie.
