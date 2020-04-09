OPD investigates cop impersonator
State Police at Oneonta are investigating two instances of a person impersonating a police officer in Otsego County.
According to a media release, the two incidents both involve a person, likely the same individual, conducting traffic stops in late March. The suspect or suspects asked the purpose of the motorists’ travel and warned they would be fined for violating the “travel ban” if they were caught on the road again.
In one interaction, the suspect wrote down vehicle registration information. In another incident, the suspect identified as a state trooper and was wearing a light grey, long sleeved button down shirt.
Police ask anyone with information regarding similar incidents to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 607-432-4844 (daytime) or 607-432-3211 (24 hour).
