Troopers report fatal crash in Greene
State Police said a Chenango County woman died Tuesday in a two-car crash.
According to a media release, troopers from the Sidney headquarters were dispatched about 4:19 p.m. by Chenango County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on state Route 12 in Greene.
Police said a preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that Maryann R. Zupo, 42, of Greene, was traveling south and crossed into the path of another vehicle that was traveling north. Zupo was extricated by members of Greene EMS and life saving measures were unsuccessful, the release said. Zupo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, Shelby M. Rose, 22, of Norwich, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wilson Medical Center for further medical care, according to the release.
Troopers said their investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.