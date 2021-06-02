In choppy waters, Cuomo casts net for campaign cash

ALBANY — With rivals bucking for his job already greeting voters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking to beef up his own campaign treasury with a $10,000-per-plate fundraising gala on June 29.
Cuomo is facing reelection at a time when more than half of the members of the state Legislature and U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten GIllibrand, both New York Democrats, are calling for him to resign in the face of multiple sexual harassment allegations and claims his administration undercounted the COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients.
The 63-year-old Democrat handily won a third term in 2018, but only after spending more than $26 million to defeat actress Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary, outspending the television actress 10-to-1.
Cuomo's campaign had $16.8 million on hand five months ago. How much he rakes in from the June 29 event won't be known until mid-July, when state campaign finance records are updated.
Despite ongoing federal and state investigations centering on Cuomo and his administration, veteran Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf said it is likely Cuomo will reel in plenty of money at his pricey "summer reception" event.
"Andrew Cuomo has always been a champion fundraiser and he never does anything he won't shine in," Sheinkopf said.
The most recent statewide polls show that Cuomo remains viable as a candidate, Sheinkopf said. A Siena College survey released May 24 showed 44% of voters view Cuomo favorably, with 48% seeing him unfavorably. For Cuomo, that was a slight improvement from the same poll's gauge of voter opinion one month earlier.
Four New York Republicans have declared their candidacies for governor and have begun to make the rounds: Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island; Rob Astorino, the party's 2014 nominee and the former Westchester County executive; Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump administration official and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; and Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.
No Democrat has yet announced a primary challenge to Cuomo. But the string of scandals dogging the incumbent as well as an ongoing impeachment inquiry by the state Assembly, a criminal probe by federal prosecutors and an investigation related to nursing home deaths and Cuomo's $5 million memoir deal during the pandemic are expected to beckon competitors.
Topping the list of those most often mentioned as prospective Democratic candidates are state Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
James has strong ties to the small but spunky state Working Families Party, while DiNapoli is popular with many labor leaders.
Gerard Kassar, chairman of the New York Conservative Party, said there are indications that both James and DiNapoli are testing the waters for a possible run given the political problems swamping Cuomo.
"The governor hasn't gone over the falls in a barrel yet but he is near the edge," Kassar said. "I believe James is getting significant encouragement. The Working Families Party is as interested in getting rid of Cuomo as the Conservative Party is."
Sheinkopf said Cuomo will be a formidable candidate if the investigations conclude without findings of wrongdoing. "If there is no evidence of a crime, it would be tough to get him out of there," he said. "Why? Because the guy doesn't give up."
Cuomo has lined up top legal talent — at state expense — to represent him and other administration officials facing investigations. The Cuomo administration has agreed to pay $2.5 million to the New York City law firm Morvillo Abramowitz, Albany television station WRGB reported.
Cuomo, at a press conference, confirmed his administration retained outside counsel at taxpayer expense. “The way it works is the Executive Chamber has retained a counsel and that is a state expense," Cuomo said. "It has been in every investigation. So that's where we are now.”
One of Cuomo's most tenacious critics, Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, urged Democrats to refrain from offering any further financial support to Cuomo's campaign.
"He is an executive without a mandate, ruling without any political legitimacy," Kim said in an essay posted on Newsweek.com. The lawmaker also called attention to published reports that the Cuomo administration provided preferential COVID-19 testing to family members at the outset of the pandemic.
Gita Tiku, finance director of Cuomo's campaign, did not respond to a request for comment. The invitation circulated for the fundraiser does not state the location for the event, though it does list a post office box to which checks can be sent.
Cuomo's campaign website touts his legislative results: increases in the minimum wage, passage of gun control laws, the legalization of same sex marriage, a paid family leave benefit and a free tuition program benefiting many public college students.
