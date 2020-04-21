Let this year’s Earth Day serve as a reminder that the price of a clean environment is eternal vigilance. Even as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the lungs of people across the U.S. and the world, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, is undermining air quality regulations as part of his Orwellian mission at the agency.
Wheeler’s agency has been busy over the last month. Not with enforcing the nation’s environmental regulations, mind you. Wheeler on March 26 announced the EPA was suspending enforcement in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, five days after meeting with representatives from the American Petroleum Institute, according to InsideClimate News. Former EPA regional administrator Judith Enck called the move a “get out of jail free card,” adding: “Don’t think that the industry won’t play it to their fullest advantage.”
Instead of doing his job of making sure polluters follow the rules, Wheeler and his agency have used the pandemic as a distraction to quietly carry out a pro-polluter agenda. He announced on April 14 that he was rejecting a recommendation by EPA staff scientists to beef up the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, a move the American Petroleum Institute praised as a victory. The EPA’s own scientists had noted that current standards were causing respiratory problems, and the timing of the move wasn’t lost on public health advocates.
“It’s especially egregious that EPA is making this announcement in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic — a public health crisis that evidence increasingly suggests is dangerous to people living in areas with higher air pollution levels,” said Gretchen Goldman of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
And despite numerous studies linking vehicle emissions to lung problems, Wheeler is sticking with his plan to roll back a policy from former President Barack Obama’s administration that would have gradually tightened fuel standards through 2026. The skies will also see significantly higher levels of greenhouse gases from the move, which Wheeler defends on economic grounds even though it will lead to consumers paying higher prices at the pump.
But it’s not all bad news for the planet. The pandemic has provided a brief respite for the environment as the slowdown in human activity has reduced air pollution, noise pollution and even seismic activity. But as environmental scientist Wade McGillis of Columbia University notes, it’s hard to see this as cause for celebration.
“I see it and I don’t think of a silver lining,” McGillis said to Time magazine. “I see it and I think: those poor people are not moving around and sheltered in place, and their lives being ruined.”
Being stuck at home doesn’t necessarily preclude Earth Day volunteer efforts, however, and the planet could use as much help as it can get. But social distancing measures spurred by the pandemic have complicated annual Earth Day environmental cleanup projects.
The Otsego County Conservation Association was forced to move much of its programming online, but the group made the most of it and has posted a series of webinars and discussions online at occainfo.org/earth-festival/ . And families that live together in a single household can still carry out small-scale environmental projects together while maintaining social distancing.
Birdwatching is an eco-friendly activity that doesn’t require large social gatherings, and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society is still holding a contest through early May. Download a fact sheet and checklist at doas.us/event/2020-gone-birding/
If you’re unhappy about the direction the EPA has taken under Trump and Wheeler, make your voice heard by leaving a comment at epa.gov/dockets/commenting-epa-dockets , and don’t forget to vote in November with Mother Earth in mind.
