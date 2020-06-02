Character is revealed under adversity. And as Donald Trump this week faces the greatest crisis of his presidency, his inability to restrain his ego and confront a serious challenge in earnest has been laid bare, erupting in scale from a personal weakness into a full-blown national tragedy.
The wave of rage that has swept across the United States over the past week didn't come out of nowhere. A discerning president might have anticipated that tempers would flare after the May 25 death of George Floyd, his neck pressed to the pavement by the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over a report of a counterfeit $20 bill. The incident was recorded in gruesome detail by bystander videos that showed an unresisting Floyd killed as Chauvin's colleagues, three of whom were fired, didn't intervene. Chauvin four days later was charged with murder.
As the videos rippled across social media, these disease-wracked, jobless, locked-down United States of America were one giant tinderbox. And with Floyd's death, coming shortly after the apparent modern-day lynching of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery and attempt to cover it up by local law enforcement, the kerosene can of U.S. race relations had been kicked over. Seated obliviously atop a powderkeg of nationwide desperation and anger, our president chose to play with matches, a modern-day Nero who never bothered to learn fiddle, settling instead for Twitter.
It seems like an eternity ago if measured in news cycles, but recall that as the kindling flared on Tuesday, May 26, Trump was preoccupied on Twitter calling for an investigation of cable news host Joe Scarborough, rehashing a long-debunked conspiracy theory about the 2001 death of an ex-aide in then-U.S. Rep. Scarborough's Florida office while Scarborough was in Washington. Later that day, as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic was reaching 100,000, he mocked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason's "politically correct" insistence on wearing a mask while asking a question during a Rose Garden media conference.
By Wednesday, the protests had grown too large to ignore, including those in Trump's hometown of New York City. But Trump was too busy to offer any consoling words, as Twitter itself had provoked his pique. Twitter's leadership, having tolerated the Scarborough tweets, added a fact-check below Trump's lies about letting Americans use the same mail-in ballots in a pandemic that he and other White House officials use routinely. Decrying “censorship,” even though Twitter had only rebutted his missives, not removed them, Trump indulged himself the following day with a meandering executive order that made vague threats to punish tech companies.
Finally, late Wednesday, Trump briefly acknowledged Floyd's “very sad and tragic death,” vowing “Justice will be served!” His feigned concern for Floyd's family didn't last long as riots spread across the nation's major cities. He resumed lashing out, this time at the “THUGS” in Minneapolis and threatening the use of live rounds of ammunition.
As the nation cried out for leadership over one of the darkest weekends in its history, Trump retreated to his White House bunker, saying nothing more of substance. By Monday, if you were expecting our president to rise to the occasion, you were likely disappointed. Peaceful protesters gathering outside the White House were dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets as Trump ordered law enforcement to clear a path for him to nearby St John’s Episcopal Church.
There, our thrice-married president, who has never been particularly religious or faithful, stood not to give the sort of speech one might expect during a national crisis, or even to pray — but for a quick photo-op of himself holding a Bible. The Rev Mariann Budde, Washington's Episcopal bishop, later said on CNN: "I am outraged. The President did not pray when he came to St. John's, nor .. did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now.”
Perhaps we should be grateful Trump didn't speak. This is, after all, a man who has built a career on provoking racial tension. From his housing discrimination as a landlord in the 1970s to his full-page ad calling for the execution of the Central Park Five and continued insistence on their guilt even after exoneration, on to his disgraceful conspiracy theories about the birthplace of America's first black president, Trump's long history of race-bating is now a crippling weakness as he faces the tall task of fostering racial reconciliation.
Mercifully, our local black community can take solace in Sunday's rally at Muller Plaza, where a huge crowd peacefully honored Floyd's memory, equipped with masks and sanitary gear to also battle a virus that has disproportionately harmed people of color. And residents can rest easy knowing with the Oneonta Police Department, which has had racial controversies in the past, now under the even-keeled leadership of Chief Douglas Brenner, who handled Sunday's protest with tact. Brenner, whose calm temperament can provide young officers with a role model, correctly predicted that police weren't needed at Sunday's event, and might even be a "distraction." (As Homer knew centuries ago, "the blade itself incites to violence.")
“Nothing got broken, nobody got hurt — in fact, I think Muller Plaza was cleaner after they left than it was before they got there,” Brenner said with a laugh in an interview Monday. “It was really a testament to the people of Oneonta and the area. I’m proud of the residents here.”
Brenner also acknowledged the frayed nerves left by the 1992 “Black List” incident, in which black Oneonta students were profiled en masse after a report of attempted rape.
“It made a lot of the students at SUCO feel targeted — I get that. It raised a lot of questions that needed answers,” said Brenner of the incident, which occurred before his tenure with the OPD. “It still kind of hangs out there. It’s a little bit of a reminder of how you shouldn’t do things. You can’t just round people up.”
Oneonta proved Sunday that peaceful, respectful public demonstration is possible. And perhaps leadership like Brenner's can make thoughtful, trustworthy policing possible. We Americans can, and must, do better.
