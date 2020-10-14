Charlotte Valley parents and teachers are calling on district officials to roll back the requirement that all students attend in-person instruction five days a week.
“Students were originally given the option to learn virtually or come back to school,” said Jim Wolf, a physical education teacher and vice president of the Charlotte Valley Teachers Association.
About 50 students have been learning remotely since the start of the school year, according to Wolf.
“As we look at the COVID numbers locally and the opening of school, we have set some deadlines for our remote learners,” district Superintendent James Harter wrote in a Sept. 21 letter to parents, informing them that full-time in-person instruction would resume Tuesday, Oct. 13.
In order to continue learning from home, students are required to produce a “bona fide medical note,” which is expected to be renewed every five weeks, Harter wrote.
“We have no remote option,” Wolf said. “This is a choice that should be made by a parent, not a school district.”
“I know my daughter wants to be back in school with her teachers and friends, and I want to be able to send her back — when it’s safe,” said Elizabeth Hitt, parent of a Charlotte Valley 10th grader. “Right now, I still have many concerns about the spread of COVID-19, and I know there are many parents who share my concerns. The district must reconsider its abrupt change to full in-person learning and allow parents to continue to have the choice between sending our children for in-person instruction and keeping them home for remote learning until we believe it’s safe for them.”
“Our major concern is obviously student safety and staff safety,” Wolf said.
With social distancing measures in place, the building is currently “at capacity or slightly over,” Wolf said. “Some of the remote students have returned but that other 35 or 40 — where do you put them?”
Wolf said when he posed the question to Harter, he was told, “We’ll figure it out.”
Harter did not respond to a Wednesday evening email requesting comment by press time.
Wolf noted that neighboring districts — Oneonta, Cooperstown, Milford and Unatego — have brought students back in a hybrid setting, breaking up classes into smaller cohorts and alternating days of in-person and remote instruction.
“School districts across the state and here in our region continue to maintain a remote option for those who believe keeping their children at home is what’s best for their family,” CVTA President Debra Moorby said. “We want to return to ‘normal’ schooling just as much as we know many of our parents do, but we have to continue to be as cautious as possible during this pandemic. If parents want to maintain a remote option for their students, we support that right.”
“This is a very unnerving situation for parents, kids and teachers,” Wolf said. “God forbid we get sick at school where we’re all crammed together and bring it back home to our families.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
