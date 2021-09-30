In-person Pit Run to return Sunday

The 28th annual Pit Run will return to a live race Sunday, Oct. 3 after last year's virtual run.
“We did better last year with the virtual run than we thought we would,” said Sid Parisian, brother of late state trooper Ricky "Pit" Parisian, who inspired the race. “By October last year everyone knew what a virtual run was. We tried a virtual run a couple of years ago when it was Ricky's 40th high school class reunion and we had a few register. Last year we had about 500 register.”
Race organizer Robert Lishansky said as of Thursday, there are 190 signed up for the 5K race, 185 signed up for the 10 K, 15 signed up for the 100K and 127 signed up for the 2-mile stroll. He said people can register up until line up time – 10:25 a.m. — on Sunday. Race registration will be in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. In addition to the in-person races, people can sign up for a virtual 100K race that they can complete from Oct. 1-31, according to the event's website, pitrun.org
In accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, there will be no paper registration this year; it will instead be done online and people will be on hand to assist runners in signing up Sunday, Parisian said. Other safety protocols include encouraging social distancing and wearing masks when it's not feasible, he said. The race committee will have hand sanitizer and masks available, he said.
When the 10K course was established in 1994, it was one of three proposed routes, he said.
“The route is such a difficult one, one that Ricky would have liked,” Parisian said.
The route travels from the starting line on Main Street, makes its way past the high school up to SUNY Oneonta, through the campus, past Hartwick College and ends back at Neahwa Park. Several roads throughout the city will be closed Sunday to accommodate the runners.
“Only after the course was picked, did we realize how many places had a connection with Ricky's life,” Parisian said. “He went to St. Mary's School on Elm Street and the high school. He met his wife on the SUCO campus.”
Another organizer of the run, Katie Lossi, said there will be some fun activities for runners and spectators. "We've had some unique volunteer groups offer up additional awesome skills to enhance the experience of the day such as a singing water station sponsored by Orpheus Theatre and a dance performance before folks go to the starting line by dancers from the Holbrook-Wade Studio."
In addition, there will be Pit Run temporary tattoos and goodie bags for kids, Lossi said.
Ricky “Pit” Parisian was a state trooper, who was killed May 20, 1994, when he attempted to stop an armed robbery while off duty at an Oneonta supermarket.
“Some days it feels like it was 27 days ago, and other days it feels like it was 270 years ago,” Parisian said. “He was my best friend, who also happened to be my brother.”
All registration fees go directly into the Ricky J. Parisian Foundation, which has awarded more than $609,745 in scholarships and community grants since its inception, the website said. Parisian said six Oneonta High School graduates are currently receiving scholarships to attend college through the foundation. He said they are accepting applications from community groups for the grants, which will be awarded in January.
Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q will provide lunch following the race as usual, but it will be in take-out containers for people to take home or eat at one of the picnic tables set up around the park, Parisian said.
“The Pit Run is indicative of that feeling as it has become a huge annual event where sure, people can compete in a road race, but it is so much more than that,” Lishansky said. “Literally hundreds of spectators line the race course and Neahwa Park to cheer on their friends and neighbors. It's an opportunity to see people who may only see each other once a year at the race but those people look forward to it and make a special effort to come back. Many of them jump at the chance to just hang out before and after the race to eat some Brooks', listen to the music, enjoy the other festivities and catch up.”
Parisian said there are a few people who have run every race since it began 28 years ago, including two people who were in the same state police unit as his brother, and a state park police officer.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
