Incumbent wins runoff to settle tie in village election

COOPERSTOWN — Democrat Macguire Benton won re-election Tuesday, Sept. 29, in a runoff for a village trustee position.
Benton defeated Republican Mary-Margaret Robbins, 343-308, in the rematch, after the two tied in the delayed village elections two weeks earlier.
"I'm thankful," Benton said. "It was a long, hard-fought campaign. I have a lot of respected for Mary-Margaret.
"I think we have different visions for Cooperstown and I am happy my view won tonight," he continued. "I think we have a good group of elected officials and we have made a lot of progress in the past 10 years."
Village officials reported a strong turnout all day, despite rain and some lightning.
Robbins, before the results were announced, said she was thrilled with the turnover whatever the result turned out to be.
"I think it has been great today," she said. "A lot of people voted."
Benton and Robbins tied in the village election Tuesday, Sept. 15, 272-272. They agreed to the runoff rather than pick the winner via a coin flip.
Also in the Sept. 15, election trustee Joe Membrino, a Democrat, won re-election with 287 votes and Democratic Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was unopposed for her second term.
