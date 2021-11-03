Incumbents beat most challengers for Otsego board

Counties and towns throughout the region held elections Tuesday for local offices. The following numbers are unofficial, as reported by the respective county boards of elections.
A full list of local elections can be seen on pages 8 and 9, and online at www.thedailystar.com
Incumbents prevailed in most of Tuesday’s elections for members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
In District 1, Republican incumbent Edwin Frazier Jr. defeated Matt Glynn, a Democrat, 508 to 152. There were 56 absentee ballots outstanding.
An apparent exception for incumbents was in District 2, where Republican challenger Jerry Masden led Democratic incumbent Michele Farwell, 570 to 524. There were 74 absentee ballots outstanding.
District 3 featured a rematch of the 2019 election, with Republican incumbent Rick Brockway again defeating Democrat Caitlin Ogden, 664 to 425. There were 82 absentee ballots outstanding.
In District 5, Republican Margaret M. Kennedy turned aside a challenge from Democrat Emily Popek, 1,056-394. There were 112 absentee ballots outstanding.
In District 6, Republican incumbent Jennifer Mickle held her seat, defeating Democrat Chad McEvoy, 765-272. There were 110 absentee ballots outstanding.
In District 7, Republican incumbent David T. Bliss defeated Charles Varney, a Democrat, 627-382. There were 246 absentee ballots outstanding.
In District 9, Republican incumbent Keith O. McCarty defeated Democratic challenger Charles Varney, 603-278. There were 56 absentee ballots outstanding.
In District 11, Democratic incumbent Clark Oliver won reelection, defeating Republican Paul Ahearn, 531-144. There were 58 absentee ballots outstanding.
District 13, the only district with an open seat, was too close to call. Republican Donald Scanlon led Democrat Mark Pawkett, 277-272 in the race to replace Rep. Danny Lapin, who did not seek reelection. There were 64 absentee ballots outstanding.
The only county office up for election in Otsego County was treasurer, Republican incumbent Allen Ruffles ran unopposed.
There were several contested races for town supervisor.
In Hartwick, where Bryan F. LoRusso upset incumbent Robert J. O’Brien in the Republican primary in June, O’Brien got revenge while running on the Conservative Party line, defeating LoRusso, 395-305. There were 28 absentee ballots outstanding.
The town of Oneonta will have a new supervisor, as Republican Randal Mowers defeated independent Teresa DeSantis, 792-229 to replace retiring Supervisor Robert Wood. There were 148 absentee ballots outstanding.
In Richfield, Republican Dan Sullivan defeated Conservative incumbent Nick Palevsky, 422-153. There were 96 absentee ballots outstanding.
CHENANGO COUNTY
Chenango County voters returned incumbent Republican Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr.to office, giving him a 6,271-1,323 victory over Democrat Debra A. Cubbedge. There were 2,106 outstanding absentee ballots across the county,
In the race for county clerk, Brian F. Wessels, a Democrat, defeated Leonard W. Smith, an independent, 6,134-876.
In the city of Norwich mayor’s race, Republican Brian J. Doliver defeated Democrat John C. Quattrocchi, 907-313 for the open seat. There were 576 absentee ballots outstanding.
There was a race for town supervisor in the town of Otselic, where Michael A. Foor-Pessin, a Democrat, faced Republican Marjorie L. Davis. Numbers were not available at press time. There were 75 absentee ballots outstanding.
The town of Preston, too, had a supervisor’s race, featuring a pair of independents — Zachary W. Meseck defeated Judith Struble, 141-68 with 87 absentee ballots outstanding.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Three of Delaware County’s countywide officials were up for election, but Republican incumbents County Clerk Debra Goodrich, Sheriff Craig DuMond and Treasurer Beverly Shields are all ran unopposed. Goodrich collected 7,421 votes enroute to reelection, DuMond tallied 7,533 and Shields gained 7,462.
There were a handful of town supervisor races in the county.
In Delhi, Republican incumbent Mark E. Tuthill appeared to have defeated Quinn T. Kelley, a Democrat, 464-351. There were 141 absentee ballots outstanding.
In Kortright, Republican incumbent George E. Haynes Jr. defeated independent candidate Duane Martin, 221-134, with 45 absentee ballots outstanding.
In Middletown, Republican incumbent Patrick Davis led challenger Todd Pascarella, a Democrat, 505-461, with 161 absentee ballots outstanding.
Sidney’s race for supervisor was settled by write-in votes. There were 552 votes cast. Eric Wilson and Kevin Greene campaigned for the seat, but the winner’s name was not available Tuesday night. In Walton, Republican incumbent Joseph M. Cetta defeated Democrat Lillian J. Browne-Burdick, 913-254, well outside the margin of 141 outstanding absentee ballots.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
In Schoharie County, Sheriff Ronald Stevens and District Attorney Susan J. Mallery, both Republican incumbents, ran unopposed. Stevens collected 5,675 votes. Mallery tallied 5,024.
Two county coroner positions will be filled by write-in ballots. That information was not available Tuesday night.
There were two races for town supervisor.
In Richmondville, Republican Jeffrey D. Haslun defeated Democrat Vern Hall 422-178 for an open seat.
In Schoharie, Republican incumbent Alan Tavenner defeated Democrat Cherie Blum, 594-238.
The villages of Richmondville and Sharon Springs elected mayors by write-in ballots. That information was not available Tuesday night
