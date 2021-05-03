Delaware County's sheriff said Monday that a Chenango County woman was arrested on felony charges because she possessed narcotic drugs while in jail.
In a media release, Sheriff Craig DuMond said Jessica M. Palmatier, 39, of Afton, was arrested Thursday, April 29, and charged with two class B felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two class D felony counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband. The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment, the release said.
Palmatier is accused of possessing more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and more than five grams of fentanyl inside the Delaware County Correctional Facility on Dec. 2.
The release said the arrest is the result of an investigation and housing unit search conducted after deputies received information from the Otsego County Correctional Facility indicating that Palmatier may have hidden drugs "on her person" before her arrest in Otsego County on Nov. 30 and her subsequent boarding in Delaware County that day.
Palmatier was arraigned in the Delaware County Court on Thursday afternoon and was remanded to jail pending a future court appearance.
