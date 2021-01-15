The Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave has been awarded grants from two foundations to support its programming and operations.
According to a media release from the museum, the Endeavor Foundation awarded the museum a grant of $50,000 and the Nicholas J. Juried Family Foundation awarded the museum two grants totaling $40,000.
The $90,000 awards will fund general operating expenses and virtual programming "so the museum can continue its mission of challenging stereotypical perceptions of Native Americans and highlighting the artistic and cultural contributions of the Iroquois people," the release said.
“We are thrilled to receive these grants. They make a world of difference for the museum and allow us to continue offering opportunities for people to engage with Iroquois art and culture and for the museum to withstand closure due to the pandemic," museum Director Stephanie Shultes said in the release. "It has been a challenging year for us because of lost revenue from ticket sales and in-person programming and these grants help immensely.”
The museum adapted to being closed in 2020 by shifting its “Identity/Identify” exhibit opening to a virtual discussion with the artist, creating a Facebook Live series featuring lessons and artist demonstrations, and offering “virtual field trips” for groups from all over the Northeast, the release said. The museum plans to open for in-person visitors and events with COVID-19 safety precautions in place in April.
