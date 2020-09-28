Iroquois Museum to expand programs with grant

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, last week announced a grant of more than $41,000 in federal funding for the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave. The grant was funded through the CARES Act and distributed by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The money will allow the museum to create and launch eight virtual tours accessible through its website, according to a media release from Delgado's office.
“New York’s 19th Congressional District is home to excellent cultural centers, including the Iroquois Indian Museum, that help to bring the history of Native Americans in our region to life," Delgado said in the release. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum has closed their doors to in-person visitors until April 2021. The funding announced today will help them to expand virtual visits and online exhibits to allow more homes and classrooms access to the Iroquois Museum collections.”
He continued, saying, “Federal grants are an important resource, but they are no substitute for support from Congress to help our museums stay operational. I will keep pushing for additional stimulus legislation to bring our small businesses and cultural centers urgently needed relief.”
“We are thrilled to receive this IMLS grant which allows the Iroquois Museum to fulfill our educational mission with the creation of virtual tours. These online programs are much needed during the pandemic and will continue to be valuable resources even beyond COVID-19,” Stephanie Shultes, director of the museum, said in the release.
According to the release, the grant will support the development of tours highlighting Iroquois and Haudenosaunee culture, including an introduction to the Iroquois and its communities, its relationship with nature, early technology, oral history and storytelling, stereotypes, and the unwritten language of wampum. The tour series will open with a live virtual opening reception of the museum's new feature gallery exhibit, Identity/Identify, which was originally scheduled to open in April 2020, and was delayed because of the pandemic.
