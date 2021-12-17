The Jefferson Historical Society recently received a grant to complete some renovations to its museum.
Kevin Berner, the society’s president said the organization received a $100,000 grant from the Nicholas J. Juried Family Foundation that will be used to renovate Judd Hall, the future site of the society’s museum. The grant will pay for installing an elevator, building a handicapped-assessible entrance and an addition to the back of the building for storage on the first floor and an archival room on the second floor, insulating the first floor and improving the energy efficiency of the windows, he said. The future home of the museum was built in 1865 and had steep stairs, which necessitated the installation of an elevator.
“A lot of the people who come to the museum to see our archives are elderly, so we decided we needed to put an elevator in,” he said. “We’re so appreciative of this grant. It will allow us to get the museum done pretty quickly. We will hopefully open the museum in June.”
Berner said Juried grew up in Gilboa, went to Cornell University, started his own marketing business, started his own charitable foundation and now lives in Austin, Texas.
“I keep in close touch with him about what we’re doing and he has frequently given us grants without us asking for them,” Berner said. “He’s very interested in local history, and has given money to historical societies and museums in Greene, Delaware and Schoharie counties.”
Berner said the foundation donated the money to build the Gilboa Museum, paid off the mortgage of the Iroquois Indian Museum and has given grants to the Sharon Historical Society, the Middletown Historical Society and the Zadock Pratt Museum.
The foundation also helped the Jefferson Historical Society buy the former Masonic Hall in 2017, now known as Judd Hall. “He gave us half the money to purchase the building and we immediately realized the roof was leaking and caused a lot of water damage,” he said. “He asked us to get bids on the roof and he would help. I was thinking we might get $1,000 toward it, but he paid for the whole roof repair.”
He also has provided additional grants to restore the building, develop a museum, prepare historical videos and complete other projects, Berner said. The society has a massive collection of old Jefferson photographs and farm related items, he said.
The historical society also leases the old Presbyterian church from the town and contributed $100,000 in renovations to it, he said. The Maple Museum on the Green hosts summer concerts and talks. The society also leases the Fuller District Schoolhouse from the town and opens it in the summer.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.