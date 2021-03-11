New York State Police located a missing Schoharie County woman in the wreckage of a days-old car accident Wednesday, March 10.
Quinn H. Morgan, 37, of Jefferson, was found dead in her car Wednesday afternoon on West Kill Road in the town of Jefferson.
Morgan was reported missing by her family after she failed to return home Monday, March 8, according to a media release.
A preliminary investigation determined that Morgan was traveling west when she exited the northern shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.
The accident scene had been obscured by tree branches and snow accumulation but became visible when recent warmer temperatures melted some of the snow, according to troopers. A pedestrian reported the now-visible accident scene Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
