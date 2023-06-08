Oneonta dance studio Jillian’s Dance Arts is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a “decade of dance” show this weekend.
“I think it’s probably one of our best shows,” the eponymous Jillian Skidmore-Besemer said Thursday, praising the choreography from her teachers, the support from the parents and the hard work from the kids. “It’s going to be a diamond-studded show,” she said.
Skidmore-Besemer, 35, is an Oneonta native. She started assisting her dance teachers at age 14 and began teaching dance on her own at age 18. Oneonta Dance Center, the dance studio where she grew up dancing and then taught many classes, closed in June 2013.
With help from her mother Linda Skidmore and father Bob Skidmore, Skidmore-Besemer opened her own dance studio later that year — once they were sure the former dance school definitely was closing, Linda Skidmore said. “We had little meetings to see how much interest there was in us opening a studio,” said Linda Skidmore. “We were looking for a space, and the Elks Club was gracious enough to let us use their space. We remained there until 2020.”
When businesses closed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic were able to reopen in the fall, the studio moved to its current location at 396 Chestnut St. “Kids had to wear masks and we had to go through all the sanitation,” Skidmore-Besemer said. “It was not only us having to find a new space to have our studio in during that timeframe, but then having to deal with all of the aftermath of the pandemic.”
During the first year of the pandemic, the studio had to forgo the annual spring show. They made up for that with a mini-showcase in November 2020, filming the dances class by class at the Foothills Performing Arts Center. “We put it all on flash drives because none of the parents were able to come in,” Skidmore-Besemer said. “One class came in at a time, and then we’d let them back out. The next class would come in, and we’d sanitize everything.”
With the pandemic receding, the studio offers 30 classes per week in a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, acro — tumbling — and musical theater. The classes are taught by Skidmore-Besemer and five other teachers, all of whom are her previous dance students.
Tiffany Gardner, 17, is an Oneonta High School senior, started dancing at Jillian’s when she was 8 years old. She said that what keeps her coming back, and hoping to be a dance teacher next year while she attends SUNY Oneonta, is the studio’s “really strong dance family,” and of course “the love for dance. It’s so fun.”
“Celebrating a Decade of Dance — Our Diamond Anniversary” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased before each show. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/people/Jillians-Dance-Arts.
