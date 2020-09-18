Attorneys representing Delaware County and its former social services commissioner presented opening arguments Friday, Sept. 18 in the first day of proceedings that will determine whether the former department head’s wrongful termination suit can move forward.
Judge John F. Lambert reserved his decision after about 40 minutes of oral arguments presented by Ronald Dunn, representing former Delaware County Social Services Commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter, and Frank Miller, representing Delaware County, its board of supervisors and board chair, Tina Molé.
Scuderi-Hunter filed an appeal in June alleging her wrongful termination following a nine-day civil service disciplinary hearing last fall. The Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted to accept the recommendation of hearing officer Alfred Riccio and terminate Scuderi-Hunter’s employment Dec. 11, just weeks before the expiration of her five-year term.
If Judge Lambert determines that errors during the civil service hearing caused the improper termination of Scuderi-Hunter, the recommendation of the hearing officer will be overturned and the case will move up to the Appellate Division, Third Department.
Dunn argued that the hearing officer “utterly ignored” in his recommendation the documents presented from a 2015 family court proceeding for a then-5-year-old girl in foster care, referred to throughout the disciplinary proceedings as Child No. 4, and agreed with the county’s assertion that Scuderi-Hunter was guilty of criminal child neglect.
“It’s not that he said ‘I don’t believe (the court documents);’ it’s not that he says that they’re inappropriate, it’s not that he says they don’t apply to this case — he just ignored them,” Dunn said. “He didn’t talk about it, he didn’t discuss it, he didn’t do anything.”
Scuderi-Hunter, who, as social services commissioner, had legal custody of Delaware County children in foster care, was accused of criminal child neglect when she delayed the administration of a prescribed antidepressant to Child No. 4 — who was suffering “very complicated mental health issues” and was already prescribed two other “powerful psychotropic drugs” at the time, according to Dunn — until the prescribing doctor and the child’s cognitive therapist could consult with each other on the matter.
Judge Gary Rosa, then presiding over Delaware County Family Court, agreed with the commissioner’s recommendation and ordered the consultation, according to documents presented in Scuderi-Hunter’s disciplinary hearing.
“With all due respect to the hearing officer, it is an error of law to conclude that following a lawful family court order constitutes criminal neglect,” Dunn said. “That cannot be.”
Dunn also argued that the family court proceedings concerning Child No. 4 fell beyond the 18-month statute of limitations imposed by New York state in civil service disciplinary matters and was therefore altogether irrelevant in Scuderi-Hunter’s disciplinary proceeding.
The statute of limitations is dropped in cases in which an alleged criminal act occurs outside the 18-month timeframe.
Miller, repeatedly claiming that Dunn’s rendition of events was “wholly inaccurate,” claimed that Leaxpro was prescribed in February 2016 but was not administered until September 2016, after the attorney for Child No. 4 filed a petition claiming Scuderi-Hunter was in contempt of court by denying the administration of the prescription.
Miller, describing Child No. 4 as “severely disabled and suffering a great deal because of her condition,” said that Scuderi-Hunter “ignored the orders of the doctor for reasons that are still not explained and admitted on cross-examination that she never sought a second medical opinion.”
Scuderi-Hunter was not found in contempt of court during a hearing on the matter, Miller said, claiming that “the medication was prescribed only after that.”
“Once the medication was prescribed, the child had a remarkable turnabout in her development,” he said.
In response, Dunn claimed that “Mr. Miller misspoke” and pointed out that the family court documents indicate that the Lexapro was “administered immediately” after the February 2016 consult and that the September 2016 court proceedings to which Miller referred actually concerned the hospitalization of the child after having a bad reaction to the antidepressant.
“There is no doubt that the hearing officer held that the child neglect was the delay in the administration of Lexapro,” Dunn said. “There’s no dispute in the record that it was done immediately after the two professionals consulted consistent with the court order.”
Noting that seven disciplinary charges bearing more than 200 specifications were filed against Scuderi-Hunter, Miller argued that the case concerning Child No. 4 represented “about one-quarter of one charge.”
Dunn presented as the “central event” of Scuderi-Hunter’s case the apparent conflict of interest by Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen in representing both the departments of social services and probation in a 2019 juvenile delinquency proceeding concerning Child No. 2, a then-17-year-old boy who was being held in a secure detention facility by order of the probation department following a series of criminal incidents in which he allegedly engaged while in foster care. Characterizing Child No. 2 as having a “serious substance abuse problem,” Dunn explained the notion of detaining a child in the “least restrictive environment” as a “core principle of Family Court Law” and echoed Scuderi-Hunter’s argument at the time that a secure detention facility was not the proper placement for the child, especially considering his need for immediate substance abuse treatment.
Dunn argued that Merklen engaged in a non-consentable conflict of interest by representing both county department heads and their opposing views during the 2019 juvenile delinquency proceeding.
“It’s pretty straightforward and clear that in a situation like this, the lawyer, not the client, has an obligation to investigate a situation and identify potential conflicts of interest,” Dunn said. “You cannot represent both clients at the same time — the rules of ethics are crystal clear on this.”
Dunn cited testimony elicited from Patrick Connors, a law professor at Albany Law School, who contended that Merklen’s simultaneous representation of the social services and probation departments in the same proceeding constituted a conflict of interest under New York Rules of Professional Conduct.
While the department of social services was not a party in the juvenile delinquency proceeding, Dunn noted that the attorneys for Child No. 2 called Scuderi-Hunter to testify to her professional opinion as to the placement of the child, to which the Family Court judge agreed and ordered the child’s removal from secure detention and immediate placement in a supervised foster home while awaiting placement in a substance abuse treatment facility.
“If the story ended here, we wouldn’t be here today,” Dunn said. “But the story didn’t end here. Maybe there would have been a technical violation of some rules of ethics, but we probably wouldn’t be here to talk about it in front of you.”
Surmising that Merklen was upset that the judge disagreed with her position, Dunn recalled that the county attorney sent Scuderi-Hunter a “scolding” letter “chastising her for taking a position that is against the position of the county.”
“We have a ruling from the hearing officer stating that the commissioner of social services was disloyal to the county in that family court proceeding because she testified truthfully as to the proper placement of this child,” Dunn said, noting that the hearing officer held that his client was “insubordinate because she didn’t follow the directions of the county attorney” and that “the county attorney did not act in an unethical way by representing the two clients at the same time.”
“My client was being criticized because she didn’t identify the conflict — that’s clearly wrong,” Dunn continued.
“If an officer has a conflict, it is the officer’s duty, not the lawyer’s duty, to go out and hire their own counsel,” Miller said, citing county law and case law on the matter.
A cooperative agreement signed by Scuderi-Hunter acknowledged Merklen’s dual representation and provided the commissioner a “mechanism to hire her own attorney when she believed a conflict might occur,” Miller said. “In this case, she did neither. She did not identify the conflict to the county attorney; she did not bring it to the attention of the probation department; she didn’t indicate her objections. She said nothing.”
Miller again pointed out that even if the charge concerning Scuderi-Hunter’s alleged disloyalty to the county was not sustained, that the other charges against her contained a multitude of other specifications that Dunn did not dispute.
“There is more than sufficient evidence in this record to sustain the findings by the hearing officer and the determination by the board of supervisors,” Miller said.
Lambert did not set a timeframe for issuing his decision.
