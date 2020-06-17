Judge tosses suit against Lofts on Dietz project

The City of Oneonta has won a legal dispute over the Lofts on Dietz project, according to a media release.
Otsego County Supreme Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma issued a decision Wednesday, June 17, dismissing all claims made in an Article 78 lawsuit against the city in its approval to permit the construction of artists’ lofts and middle-income housing in Oneonta’s downtown as an integral part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“I find them unavailing and without merit," Coccoma said in his decision, "therefore, I am dismissing the amended petition/complaint and I am upholding the respondents’ determination to issue a negative declaration; to grant site plan approval to the Lofts on Dietz Street project; and to waive any additional parking requirements.”
The lawsuit was filed by Town of Oneonta resident Johna Peachin and others claiming the project would obstruct their views, lengthen their walk to exercise at the YMCA and cause their customers to walk farther to access their offices.
In supporting the actions of the city of Oneonta Planning Commission in their consideration of the application by Ken Kearney of Parkview Development Corp., Coccoma wrote, “the conclusion is inescapable that the Planning Commission identified the relative areas of concern (including parking); it took a hard look at them; and it provided a reasonable elaboration of the basis for its determination.”
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, said in the media release that he was “gratified by Judge Coccoma’s support for the professional and diligent manner in which our Planning Commission carried out their responsibilities. Moving forward with providing affordable artists’ lofts, much needed middle-income housing and the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center will be a significant step in insuring that the city of Oneonta will have a vibrant and thriving future as we enter a new post-pandemic era.”
In a follow-up interview Wednesday, Herzig said city officials thought they would get a favorable ruling.
"We felt all along that our Planning Commission was very professional and diligent in conducting the SEQR review and the site plan review," he said. "They went by the book. The council made its decisions in a transparent manner. Honestly, the lawsuit came as a surprise, because we did not think it had merit."
Herzig said the re-configurations on Dietz Street would cost the municipal parking lot there about 70 or 80 parking spots, but would still leave between 250 and 300 spaces in that lot and hundreds more downtown.
"We were very careful in doing our homework to make sure we could develop that lot and still have adequate parking," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.