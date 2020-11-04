A legal case against Delaware County by a former department head will proceed to Appellate Court after Acting Supreme Court Justice John F. Lambert determined that the preliminary issues of the case were resolved.
Lambert found that there was enough evidence to support the termination of former Delaware County Social Services Commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter, who was placed on paid administrative leave in July 2019 and charged by the county the following month with misconduct, insubordination, child endangerment and other alleged transgressions.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted in December to accept the hearing officer’s recommendation, officially ending Scuderi-Hunter’s employment just weeks before the expiration of her five-year term.
Scuderi-Hunter filed a petition in June challenging the recommendation of the county-appointed hearing officer to terminate her employment following a nine-day civil service hearing last fall, claiming that the case contained multiple errors of law, incorrect legal standards were applied and that there were insufficient findings of fact by the hearing officer.
After reviewing more than 3,000 pages of evidence and transcripts from the hearing, Lambert determined that the hearing officer was correct in allowing the county to present evidence outside of the state-mandated 18-month statute of limitations, that Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen did not engage in a conflict of interest by representing Delaware County Probation in a Family Court hearing, one of the events central to Scuderi-Hunter’s case; and that the Delaware County Board of Supervisors was given sufficient time to review the hearing documents prior to voting on her termination.
Ronald Dunn, of the Albany-based law firm Gleason, Dunn, Walsh & O'Shea, who represented Scuderi-Hunter throughout the proceedings, called Lambert’s ruling “entirely unremarkable.”
“Judge Lambert declined to rule on any of the error-of-law questions and instead transferred the matter to the Appellate Division. That is quite common and typical in cases like this,” Dunn said. “The judge ruled simply it is for the Appellate Division to decide the ultimate merits. We remain confident the Appellate Division will issue a favorable ruling.”
Dunn said he expects to file briefs with the Appellate Division by the end of the year.
