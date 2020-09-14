Judge: Woman accused of sex abuse is avoiding court

COOPERSTOWN — Shelly Ann Young, a 37-year-old Laurens woman accused of rape for allegedly having sex with a boy under the age of 15, failed to appear in Otsego County Court for her arraignment on Monday, Sept. 14.
Otsego County Public Defender Mike Trosset said he has been appointed to represent Young, but he has not heard from his client and does not know her whereabouts.
Otsego County Judge John Lambert said he will reschedule Young's arraignment for 9:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21, as a courtesy, but if she fails to appear a second time, he will issue a warrant for her arrest.
"She shows up next Monday or we go down the warrant road," Lambert said.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl asked Lambert to re-institute an order of protection for the victim in the case. The previously order of protection had expired, Muehl said.
"Based upon the allegations, I am going to order that another order of protection be served," Lambert said.
Muehl said he sent a letter to Young's address of record informing her about the arraignment, and it did not come back to him, therefore he believed she was properly informed of the court date.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Department arrested Young in February and charged her with second-degree rape for having sex with a person younger than 15 and first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor.
According to Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr., Young was an acquaintance of the boy and the relationship was reported to police by his parents.
