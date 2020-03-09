COOPERSTOWN — An Otsego County jury found an East Worcester woman not guilty Monday in her manslaughter trial over the deaths of her infant twins.
Kimberly Steeley was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the June 2018 deaths of Bonde and Liam, who were born more than a month premature. The children were less than 2 months old when they died 11 days apart, both of asphyxiation, or being deprived of oxygen. They both died after sleeping in bed with Steeley and their father, Thomas Hewitt.
The jury reached the verdict just three hours after the prosecution and defense teams delivered closing statements for the trial, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said.
The prosecution argued that Steeley ignored a known risk by sleeping in the same bed as her children after being instructed not to and while under the influence of drugs, demonstrating reckless conduct.
The defense contended that the children were unlikely to thrive after birth, that Steeley was prescribed the medications she was on and there was no evidence she suffocated the babies.
The trial lasted five days and included testimony from Steeley herself, Hewitt, Steeley's parents Arlene and Christopher Steeley, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Investigator William Henn, New Mexico-based pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Hedi Leistner and Lourdes Hospital forensic pathologist Dr. James Terzian.
Defense attorney Andrew Van Buren criticized Hewitt's testimony. The twins' father lied to police, Van Buren said, about being high when he testified to them, lied about the babies' sleeping arrangements — he said there were special wedges on the bed for the babies and that they never used the bassinets but Henn testified he didn't see wedges when he searched the bedroom after Bonde's death. Hewitt also tried to blame Steeley to police only after he got arrested for driving while ability impaired and wanted to get out of the charge, Van Buren said.
In addition, Bonde and Liam had gained very little weight and lost weight, respectively, when they left the hospital, he said. Liam's autopsy revealed he had pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs, and Kimberly had been concerned about his breathing, he said. Per Terzian's testimony, the autopsies revealed no fibers in the babies' airways to suggest they'd been suffocated, he said.
Muehl said Steeley never brought up Liam's breathing problems when police asked if she noticed anything wrong with the children. He said both medical experts testified that the cause of death was asphyxiation, not Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which Terzian defined as a death of an infant usually less than six months old that is unexplained after a compete autopsy, review of medical record, labor and delivery record and pediatric record, and complete examination of the scene of the death.
He also questioned Steeley's January 2018 conviction of driving while ability impaired by drugs; Steeley testified Friday that the drug in question was prescribed Suboxone, but Muehl said her alert demeanor in court, also while on Suboxone, was at odds with this.
Though Muehl said he doesn't agree with the determination, he respects the jury's verdict.
"In a case with two children who died in their mothers care, 11 days apart, it was a case that just had to be tried," Muehl said.
Van Buren also reacted to the verdict Monday afternoon.
“I’m just very happy for my client, Kimberly Steeley, and her family,” he said. “I hope this verdict will now allow her and her family to grieve in peace.”
Van Buren said he was grateful to the jury, which “sacrificed two weeks of their lives” and “reached the only outcome they ever could, given the facts.”
“I’m grateful to Judge (John) Lambert for giving us a fair trial," he said. "That’s all any attorney can ever ask for."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
