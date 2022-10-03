Otsego County Representative Meg Kennedy was one of 10 people honored at a statewide gathering of county officials for graduating with a certificate from the County Government Institute.
The graduation was held during the New York State Association of Counties recent Fall Seminar in Erie County, according to a media release from the association. The ceremony honored 10 county officials for “upholding the pillars of leadership, accountability and integrity,” the release said.
“The CGI program prepares rising and experienced county leaders for the challenges counties face, and equips them to engage in informed, constructive, and civil dialogue,” NYSAC President Michael Zurlo said.
The County Government Institute is a NYSAC educational program in partnership with Cornell University. County leaders who graduate from CGI “have earned a certification that demonstrates their dedication to good government and to upholding CGI’s high standards of county leadership,” the release said.
The Institute’s curriculum includes course work on government ethics, building consensus in a political environment, principles of county budget and finance, and public sector labor/management relations. The courses are supplemented with electives, training sessions, and continuing education courses.
Kennedy said, “The County Government Institute provided a great opportunity to learn useful information about all aspects of county government, making me a stronger representative on our county board.”
Kennedy serves as county representative for Otsego County District 5, which includes the towns of Milford, Hartwick and New Lisbon). She has been in office since 2016 and currently serves as vice chair of the board. She is a member of the boards of directors for NYSAC, the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Hartwick Food Pantry, the release said.
“The County Government Institute’s comprehensive curriculum prepares county officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the intense demands of local government today,” NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said.
Courses are offered at all NYSAC conferences, and regionally throughout the year, to enable county leaders to stay up-to-date on timely issues and opportunities in local government, the release said.For more information about the County Government Institute, visit www.nysac.org/cgi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.