Children will read to animals Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
According to a media release from SQSPCA, the shelter will work with Oneonta Reading Is Fundamental to present the program.
Students from pre-K to fifth grade will read holiday-themed books to the dogs and cats in the shelter, and to decorate kennels and cat community room windows, the release said. They will also do Christmas crafts in the shelter’s community room.
“Oneonta RIF is so happy to partner with the SQSPCA. We love to see kids reading and we love to see kids interacting with cats and dogs in the shelter,” said Jill Basile, director of Oneonta RIF and a member of the SQSPCA Board of Directors.
Basile said Oneonta RIF is funded locally and is run entirely by volunteers.
“RIF is committed to creating a passion for reading amongst children. We’ve been in Oneonta since the 1970s,” she said.
“It’s a win-win for our animals and the RIF participants,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “Reading to their pets allows kids to practice, make mistakes, and grow as readers. Reading to animals at the shelter gives dogs and cats time with a companion and can help them develop social skills.
“This is a partnership that will be fun for the kids and will ramp up festivities here at the shelter for the countdown to Christmas next week,” Haynes added. “Plus, we have rescued puppy mill breeders arriving late Thursday night that will really benefit from some story-telling and socialization.”
The SQSPCA is at 5082-5088 State Route 28 in Index, south of the village of Cooperstown. The shelter will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and next week from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 23, before closing for Christmas. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 607-547-8111 to make an appointment.
