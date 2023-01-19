A local observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day raised money to fight homelessness in the area.
The Oneonta Area Chapter of the NAACP celebrated the holiday in person on Sunday, Jan. 15, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release.
The event included performances, including a recitation of “A Letter from a Birmingham Jail” by Oneonta High School senior Jordan Forbes and junior Liam Johnson.
Andy Puritz performed King’s “I Have a Dream” speech before asking for a moment of silence to recognize Reginald “Reggie” Brunson, who died last January and was known “for his emotionally charged rendition of King’s speech,” the release said.
NAACP Vice President Michelle Osterhoudt reminded the crowd of King’s words, “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”
Group member Paul Conway said that one of the goals of the NAACP was help with the homeless population, particularly raising money for the warming station in Oneonta. The NAACP raised more than $1,000 for the cause to be presented to Catholic Charities, the release said.
