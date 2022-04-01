A Kentucky-based and its vice president were indicted Thursday, March 31, on 42 counts related to the illegal disposal of railroad ties in Chenango County, the state Attorney General's office and Department of Environmental Conservation announced.
Harold Young, 48, and Cross Tie Disposal Inc. were charged on 42 counts related to dumping railroad ties that were treated with hazardous materials and creating fake scale tickets to conceal the crime. They have been charged with one count of grand larceny in the second degree, 30 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, and 11 counts of endangering public health, Safety or the environment in the third degree. If convicted, Young faces 5 to 15 years in state prison and fines of more than $1 million.
According to the release, the County of Chenango Industrial Development Agency created the Chenango County Rail Revitalization project in 2015 to repair and improve railroad tracks in Chenango County. The IDA selected Frontier Railroad Services, a railroad contractor based in Pennsylvania, to oversee the project. In February 2016, Frontier hired Cross Tie as a subcontractor to properly dispose of old cross ties, which are hazardous old wood beams that hold railroad tracks in place and ensure there is proper distance between rails. The cross ties contain a variety of wood preservatives called creosote, which comes from the high temperature treatment of wood and coal tar.
Cross Tie was supposed to dispose of this waste at a specific regulated site in Erie County, according to officials, but under the supervision and direction of Young, it instead dumped the contaminated railroad ties on a property in Chenango County. To conceal the illegal disposal, officials said, Young allegedly created 30 fraudulent receipts, known as scale tickets, to falsely show that the ties were properly disposed at a facility in Erie County. Relying on these fake tickets, Frontier paid Cross Tie more than $50,000 for the disposal, unaware that the railroad ties were illegally dumped on a Chenango County property.
In March 2020, DEC officers, accompanied by OAG detectives, collected samples of the railroad ties. Subsequent laboratory analysis revealed that the ties were contaminated with more than 100 gallons each of 11 hazardous substances.
Young and Cross Tie were arraigned Thursday in Chenango County Court. Young was released to the Chenango County pre-trial release program. Young and Cross Tie are scheduled to appear in court on April 18.
