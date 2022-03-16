Land bank gives new life to vacant city homes

The Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank typically sells houses for less than it spent on them. For most organizations, this would not be a winning strategy, but it is part of the land bank’s mission to create affordable housing and get delinquent properties back on the tax rolls.
Tolga Morawski, executive director of the land bank, gave the Oneonta Common Council an update on the work the land bank is doing during the council meeting Tuesday, March 15.
The organization typically buys up vacant or blighted properties, often after they’ve been condemned by local governments or foreclosed by banks, and returns them to productive use by rehabilitating the buildings or finding buyers to do so.
GMVLB has a list of a dozen “vacant, abandoned or dangerous” properties in Oneonta that it is considering working on, and is currently fixing up three such properties, in cooperation with Habitat for Humanity.
The land bank acquired a residential three-unit apartment building at 18 Cherry Street. The building dating from 1900 was in too poor condition to warrant saving, so GMVLB demolished it, leaving just a garage standing. In the next few weeks Habitat for Humanity intends to purchase the quarter-acre lot and will build a new duplex on the site.
“These foreclosed properties have a lot of title problems, so some of them have taken as long as 18 months to get resolved, because you’ll have a laundry list of liens and debts,” Morawski said.
GMVLB also has two houses on Elm Street between Center and Spruce streets.
The buildings at 52 Elm and 62 Elm were identified by city Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly as problematic with water leaks and other structural issues. The properties were transferred to the land bank, which will now either rehab them or do a “sale with scope,” in which GMVLB inventories all the problems that need to be addressed. A buyer then has a year to get the building up to code.
This creates a more controlled process, “unlike the tax auction process, where it’s really just luck of the draw — you might get a speculator, an out-of-town buyer, somebody that might not care about the outcome for the neighborhood,” Morawski explained.
On Wednesday afternoon, students from Hartwick College tossed a football on the street in front of 62 Elm Street, the former Alpha Delta Omega fraternity. An orange sign on the front door read TAKE NOTICE UNSAFE BUILDING. Below that was taped a form letter from County Treasurer Allen Ruffles informing the owners that “back taxes are owed and this property will be foreclosed on August 31, 2021.” All the first floor windows of the house were covered with sheets of plywood, painted black. Upstairs, a front window was broken, a curtain visible swaying inside. Nevertheless, the ornate wood trim and white wooden columns framing the front porch appeared to be in good condition.
“That house has a lot of history in it,” said Nick Pasquarella, president of Hartwick’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity across the street, as he threw a football to a friend. “I understand why they closed it — busted pipes, black mold.”
Pasquarella and his housemates debated whether the building was worth saving.
“I’ve been in a lot of parties in that house. It was always dirty, they never cleaned it. But the house itself? Beautiful, really nice,” said Rich Kinley, another Hartwick student.
At the council meeting, Morawski talked about “Five-Fifty,” a New York state law that enables local governments and land banks to split the tax proceeds of a delinquent property for five years after it is renovated and sold.
“The goal is to fund our operations and make it sustainable,” he said. Any local government needs to enact a five-fifty ordinance beforehand. There are now about 30 municipalities in the region participating in this program, including Cherry Valley and Richfield Springs. He hoped the city of Oneonta would consider joining the program.
