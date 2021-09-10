The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the town of Roxbury on Friday, Sept. 10, announced the acquisition of a 14-acre parcel as part of State’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program. DEC awarded Roxbury a grant of more than $162,000 WQIP for the project, which "will help protect the town’s drinking water and overall water quality in the Delaware River region," a DEC media release said.
“The Delaware River watershed is a critical environmental, recreational and public health resource, and DEC is committed to ensuring its water quality is protected,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release. “DEC continues to work with local partners like the town of Roxbury to invest in source water protection projects through the State’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program and we applaud the town for pursuing this acquisition and building upon New York’s ongoing efforts to safeguard our drinking water supplies.”
“This project will help ensure that Roxbury’s public drinking water supply will be protected well into the future, as well as other sources,” Roxbury Supervisor Allen Hinkley said in the release. “As a small community, Roxbury is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with DEC to make projects like this possible.”
The 14-acre parcel along the East Branch of the Delaware River includes the town’s wells. In addition to protecting the drinking water supply for Roxbury, the land is in the New York City watershed. The parcel was previously used for agricultural activities and is adjacent to a state highway. "By increasing land ownership around the town’s wells, the town has increased the level of protection from uses that could potentially impair the groundwater, such as development and associated runoff," the release said.
