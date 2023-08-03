The Otsego Land Trust will get a grant to study its Brookwood Point property.
According to a media release from the organization, OLT will receive a $14,780 Preserve New York grant to fund structural analysis and condition assessments of historic features at Brookwood Point, a public access property on the west side of Otsego Lake. The grant comes from the Preservation League of New York State and theNew York State Council on the Arts.
“We are delighted to be partnering with the Preservation League of New York State to address the weathering of historic features at Brookwood Point,” said Gregory Farmer, executive director at Otsego Land Trust. “Brookwood Point is our flagship property, the most visible and most accessible of our six public properties.”
Brookwood Point’s Garden House, icehouse, pump house, stone walls and three fountains are more than a century old and show the effects of weathering and winter storms, the release said. The analysis and report will support fundraising for capital repairs. The study will also consider how to improve public amenities while maintaining the “secret garden” atmosphere, the release said.
OLT will use the findings from the structural analysis and condition report “to understand the scope of repair and restoration on the key features of the property,” the release said. The analysis, conducted by Crawford & Stearns Architects and Preservation Planners PLLC and Forbes Engineering, “will lay the groundwork for future stabilization and repair,” according to the release.
At its 2023 meeting, an independent grant panel selected 19 applicants in 17 counties to receive support totaling $279,936. “Each grant supports important arts and cultural initiatives, as well as economic development related to our state’s arts and cultural heritage,” the release said. Many of the grants will lead to historic district designation or expansion.
Otsego Land Trust is a community-based nonprofit working to improve the quality of life throughout the Upper Susquehanna region by joining with landowners and partners to protect and conserve more than 12,000 acres of local farmland, forests, and waterways in perpetuity, the release said. Brookwood Point is one of six OLT properties open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.