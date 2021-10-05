Land trust names new executive director

Otsego Land Trust has announced Gregory Farmer as its new executive director, starting Nov. 15.
“Being a native upstate New Yorker with an innate love for our region, Greg’s deep expertise and connections in the land trust and preservation communities across the northeast will be a great asset to all OLT’s benefactors, conservation easement donors, stakeholders and partners. OLT staff and board are excited to welcome Greg as our new leader,” said Carla Hall, OLT board director and search committee chairperson.
According to an OLT media release, Farmer was born and raised along the Erie Canal corridor. He has a degree in American studies from SUNY Brockport and a master’s degree in history museum studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program at SUNY Oneonta. He previously worked for the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission and the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation in addition to managing community-based projects as an independent consultant.
“Partnerships are the basis of every successful project,” Farmer said in the release. “Research and field documentation can tell us what we have, but only conversation in the community, paired with careful listening, can tell us what is possible.” Farmer "has been laudably successful in securing project funding from a variety of private and public sources and has worked hand in hand with regulatory agencies to ensure funding transparency for the greatest public benefit," the release said.
Farmer’s favorite projects have been those that link communities directly to the natural landscape, especially farmland, forests, and waterways, the release said. “Farming in the Northeast has never been easy, but the landscape of the region is so often defined by the relationship between farmland and villages," he said. "Sustainable agriculture that maintains the quality of the soil and provides a reasonable economic return is key to the preservation of the area’s rural character.” He continued, saying, “healthy forests and clean waterways are shared amenities that improve the quality of life for everyone.
“The generational challenge for everyone who appreciates the exceptional beauty of the Upper Susquehanna region is to address the effects of climate change on our natural ecosystems," he said. "The legacy of farmland, forests and waterways is at risk unless we act together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.