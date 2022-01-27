'Larger than life' local educator, actor Brunson dies

Reginald "Reggie" Brunson, a well-known educator and actor died Saturday leaving his family, friends and students in mourning.
South Kortright Central School Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said students were able to talk on Monday about their memories of Brunson, who was a teacher's aide in the school, with school personnel, including Athletic Director Bob VanValkenburg.
"There were multiple wonderful memories shared," Dengler said. "He was a kind, loving man and was always positive. You would not hear anything unkind come out of his mouth. I'm sure it's been said many times, but he was larger than life."
Dengler said Brunson was a avid SK Rams fan and attended every basketball and soccer game he could. Before the girls' and boys' basketball games this week, the school held a moment of silence for Brunson, and for other SK area residents Frank Lamport and George Freer, who also died within the past week.
Lee Fisher, president of the Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP and former boys varsity basketball coach for Charlotte Valley Central School, said Brunson attended every game he could to cheer on the Rams, but he also sought out the top scorers of the opposing teams and would wish them well in the game.
Brunson also attended school plays and concerts and read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and recited Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech at assemblies at the school, Dengler said.
He also recited King's speech during the NAACP's annual MLK celebrations. Fisher said a video recording of Brunson reciting the speech will be shown during this year's MLK celebration Sunday at 3 p.m. The event will be virtual again this year and there is a link to the YouTube page on the organization's Facebook page. He said Sunday's celebration is dedicated to Brunson. He said the NAACP will also honor Brunson at a later date.
"When Martin Luther King gave that speech, you could tell it was from his heart," Fisher said. "When Reggie gave that speech you could tell he meant every word he said."
Brunson's longtime friend and local theater co-star Andy Puritz also enjoyed watching Brunson recite the "I Have a Dream" speech.
"He did not impersonate Dr. King," he said. "He delivered the speech year in and year out and continued to be motivated by the ideals in the speech. He did such a beautiful job."
Puritz said Brunson had many health problems but that he never let it get in the way of his teaching job, his acting or his family. He said when Brunson's daughter, Amanda, posted on her Facebook page that he had died, "within a matter of hours there were 700 responses."
Puritz said they acted together many times and he was always impressed by Brunson's acting ability. "He was an excellent actor. He was always downplaying his ability. He inhabited his characters on stage."
He also was a professional set designer and knew how to run the lights and sound, Puritz said.
"He was one of the local pillars," Puritz said. "He touched people from many different walks of life. You never heard him say an ill word against anybody. I miss him so much."
Fisher said he wished everybody would be kind and loving like Brunson.
"We must continue to live like Reggie," Fisher said. "It should be everybody's goal to leave this world in a better place, and that's what he did."
