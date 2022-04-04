Late budget incites fears over spending, accountability

ALBANY — State lawmakers are engaging in "risky business" by using the final days of budget negotiations to consider spending boosts for recurring and one-time programs, a fiscal watchdog group warned Monday.
"It is extremely disappointing that the state's leaders have not yet come to agreement on the fiscal year 2023 state budget," said Andrew S. Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission.
To have been delivered on time, the state spending plan would have had to have been finalized by last Thursday. But upon returning to the statehouse Monday, lawmakers said they now expect budget talks will run through this week.
The limited window of time for the public to learn about the initiatives contained within the legislation is a cause for concern, Rein said.
"While many important issues are being addressed, delays and lack of time for public and legislative review diminish public accountability and New Yorkers’ confidence that their government can fulfill its obligations well," Rein said.
This year, the budget talks have been complicated by the late introduction of major policy measures being sought by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat now seeking approval for her first spending blueprint.
Hochul downplayed the significance of the budget delay, characterizing the talks as a "very normal process" destined to produce "a very good budget ultimately."
Lawmakers scrambled to pass extender legislation needed to authorize the release of paychecks for state employees in the executive agencies controlled by the governor. A final budget proposal is expected to emerge Thursday or Friday.
Still on the negotiating table are proposals directed at restoring judicial discretion in setting bail for a number of criminal offenses. A proposed $600 million state subsidy for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, accompanied by an additional $250 million investment in the project by Erie County's government, is among the policy issues that has pumped additional complications into the budget debate.
While Hochul released her initial budget proposal in January, she waited until March 28 to issue the outline for the stadium subsidy. Her criminal justice agenda, including proposed alterations to the bail law, wasn't put before lawmakers until three weeks ago.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, linked the tardy budget to the inclusion of proposals that go beyond traditional state spending items.
“If we’re going to be dealing with a budget with all these conversations around policy, it’s going to be late," Heastie told reporters,
The new wrinkle of the stadium proposal could enhance the negotiating power of progressive Democrats who favor increased spending for social programs, said Edward Lurie, a veteran campaign strategist and former high-ranking GOP operative.
"They're going to try to parlay this into what they want from the budget," Lurie said. "Hochul is facing re-election and she can't afford to alienate the progressives."
Some Democrats are treading cautiously around the stadium issue. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James are among those who have yet to weigh in on whether New York should make a major commitment of taxpayer money for a stadium to be used by an NFL team owned by billionaires, Terry and Kim Pegula, whose legal voting address is in Boca Raton, Florida.
Hochul may be getting a wide berth on the stadium subsidy by some of her fellow Democrats out of party loyalty, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"They may not want to make a Democratic governor look bad even though some of them probably would tell you these are not good investments because it's been demonstrated by economists that they're not," Reeher said.
As to why Hochul is investing her political capital in trying to get the stadium deal through the Legislature, Reeher said if the Bills chose to leave New York, it would reinforce an impression that the state has been on a steady downward decline, "It would be like losing another congressional seat," Reeher said. "It would not be good optics at a time when she is saying, like most governors do, that she's trying to lead the state on a comeback."
Another potential ingredient of a final budget deal is some form of relief for New Yorkers impacted by escalating gasoline prices. However, it remains unclear whether there would be a reduction in taxes on gasoline or whether the relief would take the form of rebates.
But one thing is certain, predicted Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee: the final budget will set a new record for state spending.
"We know that it will not provide nearly enough tax relief, mandate relief, or regulatory relief," O'Mara said.
Hochul has been fielding criticism from her Democratic rival, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, as well as the GOP gubernatorial frontrunner, Lee Zeldin, for rising crime across the state. A Siena Poll last month found most New Yorkers believe the switch to cashless bail for many crimes has been a factor in fueling criminal activity.
A coalition of prison reform and African American community organizations called on Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Heastie to reject calls for allowing more pretrial detention of defendants when they get arrested by police.
“Investing in policies that encourage more cops, cages and criminalization will not prevent or reduce crime or improve public safety," said criminal justice reform activist Donna Hylton, who spent 27 years in prison for murder and kidnapping convictions.
