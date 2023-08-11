The Brain Injury Association of New York State has chosen Laurens residents Manny Pelligra and Pat Carey as honorees at the organization’s annual March On for Brain Injury Walk in September.
The walk occurs in three locations, Hudson Valley, Long Island and Rochester, bringing together brain injury survivors, caregivers and professionals to celebrate and honor members of the brain injury community.
“All that Manny and Pat have done and continue to do is part of their passion to assist and provide support to those impacted by brain injury,” Eileen Reardon, BIANYS executive director, said in a prepared statement. “Their strength and perseverance throughout Pat’s injury and beyond is admirable and we look forward to honoring them at the March On for Brain Injury Walk.”
Pelligra, 72, and Carey, 75, are slated be recognized at the Hudson Valley walk in Highland, where they will have the opportunity to say a few words on the impact of a brain injury on their lives and how they turned to advocacy in the wake of Carey’s recovery from a stoke and subsequent brain bleed.
Carey grew up in Davenport and Pelligra is from Manhattan. They married in 1996 and have lived in Laurens since 1998.
Carey was an English teacher, and after teaching she became a landlord. She was active in the community, serving as Oneonta City School District Board of Education vice president, president of the The Arc Otsego board of directors and was on the executive board for the state organization, The Arc New York.
Pelligra worked for about 20 years for The Arc Otsego and did some other work for The Arc New York on its public information committee.
On the Monday after Christmas in 2015, Pelligra had been getting ready for work, knowing retirement from the admissions office at Hartwick College awaited him at the end of the week, when Carey told him she wasn’t feeling well.
As they left together, Carey needed help to the car, and her husband immediately knew he needed to get her to the emergency room.
They arrived at A. O. Fox Hospital. She had suffered from a stroke. What started as a brain bleed was followed by years of surgeries, including a cranioplasty at Albany Medical Center’s ICU and rehabilitation at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in Schenectady.
Pelligra said that they got involved with the Brain Injury Association of New York State at Sunnyview. He established a support group for caregivers of those with brain injuries.
Part of their advocacy work involves bringing greater awareness of brain injury, especially since Carey was active and healthy before her stroke.
“You couldn’t find the more active and person who took better care of herself,” Pelligra said, adding that it was her “close knit of friends and friends in community medical which really helped us.”
Carey said that her first child, Tracey Carey, was born with brain injury.
“It’s ironic that all these years later, I have one, too,” she said.
To support Carey and Pelligra’s fundraiser, visit https://tinyurl.com/48uhk4u8
