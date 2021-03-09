Laurens Democrat plans another run for county board

A candidate who lost a 2019 race for a seat on the Otsego County Board of Representatives is trying again.
Caitlin Ogden, a Laurens Democrat, announced her candidacy to represent District 3, which includes the towns of Laurens and Otego.
“I am running to give the people of Laurens and Otego the representation on the County Board that they deserve,” Ogden said in a media release. “We have some big challenges ahead as we recover from the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, work to diversify our economy, and rebuild our infrastructure. I have the drive, experience and work ethic to stay focused on the issues impacting my neighbors’ daily lives, and to make sure that our rural communities and our County can succeed in this recovery and beyond.”
Ogden is a regional donor relations manager with A.O. Fox Hospital and the Bassett Healthcare Network. She is a graduate of the Cooperstown Graduate Program and serves on the boards of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, the Bugbee Children’s Center and Film C.O.O.P. She is a member of the community service organization Laurens Together and serves as chair of the Town of Laurens Democratic Committee and Vice-Chair of the Otsego County Democratic Committee.
Ogden was defeated in her previous run for a board seat by Republican Rick Brockway.
