A 17-year-old Laurens resident was reported conscious Friday morning, Nov. 20, after a serious car accident Wednesday.
Omar Andrades was driving on county Route 11 in Laurens when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. He was extricated using the jaws of life and airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. The accident remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Devlin said.
“He has a very very difficult recovery ahead of him,” said Andrades’ aunt, Oneonta resident Erika Heller. Andrades suffered “multiple severe injuries to basically his entire body,” Heller said. “Family and doctors are taking it hour by hour.”
The 17-year-old, who plays basketball and soccer for Laurens Central School, has undergone multiple surgeries and blood transfusions and was in a medically induced coma for the first several hours after the accident, according to Heller.
“The extent of some of the damage is yet to be known, but keeping him alive and in stable condition is the biggest priority as of now,” she said.
Andrades regained consciousness Friday morning and is able to hear and communicate slightly with one hand, Heller said. An MRI indicated no brain damage, but Andrades will undergo several more surgeries throughout his recovery.
Under the hospital’s COVID restrictions, Andrades is only permitted one visitor, Heller said.
“His mother has been by his side since he got there,” she said. “The rest of the family is attempting to support Zujeily, Brad, Gabi and Kyrah in any way possible.”
A GoFundMe created to offset the cost of medical bills and other expenses raised more than $12,000 in its first day.
Family and friends are organizing a basket raffle and t-shirt fundraiser, the details of which will be posted in the GoFundMe, Heller said.
“I’m so glad the worry of being out of work right now is at least something that can be lifted,” she said.
Heller is the sister-in-law of former Oneonta firefighter John Heller, who was killed in an arson fire in his apartment almost two years ago while saving his fiancee and their four nephews, Ericka’s children.
“Omar has the best guardian angel,” Heller said. “I’ve seen the car. I’ve heard what the doctor said. He really shouldn’t be alive. It’s amazing. Everybody’s prayers and well wishes are working!”
Visit gf.me/u/y9fxkp to donate to the Andrades family.
“He is lucky to be alive,” Heller said of her nephew. “The entire family is very grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.”
