DELHI – Members of area law enforcement, the Walton Fire Dept. and EMS, friends and local dignitaries paid tribute a late colleague on Thursday.
“We initiated the Richard R. Kelly Memorial Award to honor Rich’s outstanding dedication and commitment to law enforcement,” said Capt. James Small, Delhi Police Department training coordinator. “He epitomized firearm safety, knowledge, patience and communication skills.”
The first award was presented at a memorial award service in Kelly’s honor. The award recipient was police Officer Thomas Parquez of the Windham Police Department.
Small said the qualities he cited in Kelly guided the choice of the awardee. “These are the traits we chose in selecting Officer Parquez for the award this year,” he said. The award, in the form of a plaque will have the recipient’s named engraved on it each year and will be displayed in classroom at the Delhi Police Department firearms range classroom. A framed certificate will be given to the recipient to keep.
The selection was made at the culmination of the state Firearms Instructor Course given at the range. The 12 people who participated included officers from Hannaford Security, City of New York Police Department, SUNY Oneonta University Police, Nassau County Sheriff’s Department, Ulster County Police, state DMV, Sidney Police, Fort Plain Police and Colchester Police.
Local officials in attendance included Walton Supervisor Joe Cetta, Walton Mayor Ed Snow, Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond and Delhi Police Chief Mike Mills.
At a barbeque after the presentation, Kelly’s wife, Mary *Torma-Kelly, shared a scrapbook she had compiled outlining her husband’s career. “Rich had 35 years of service in the Walton Fire Department and EMS and over 20 years in law enforcement,” she said. “His career ran the gamut of service to the community.”
“Rich would help you go anywhere and do anything,” Small said. “He never asked, ‘What’s in it for me?’”
*Edited 6/24/22 at 12:25 p.m. to correct name.
