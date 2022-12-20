ALBANY — “Outrageous,” “disgusting,” “corrupt.”
Those were some of the adjectives getting bandied about Tuesday as upstate lawmakers attacked new bills that would increase the base pay of New York state legislators to $142,000 annually — a sum that would be the highest in the nation for statehouse representatives.
But just because the proposal is being jeered doesn’t mean it won’t pass Thursday or Friday.
Lawmakers are expected then to vote on the measure when it is taken up at a special session of both chambers of the Legislature.
That’s because the special session would not be happening without the input of the state’s two most powerful lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, and Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers.
Current annual pay for lawmakers is $110,000, meaning they are being asked to agree to a $32,000 annual increase. Some critics of the idea pointed out that full-time workers earning the state current minimum wage, earn less than $30,000 for an entire year of work.
In what would be a first if it gets approval, the legislation would also cap the outside earning potential of lawmakers at $35,000 annually. Such a limit would crimp the overall income of a number of lawmakers who are partners in law firms or run their own businesses. But the outside income cap wouldn’t kick in until 2025.
The pay increase, if approved, would take effect beginning Jan. 1, meaning lawmakers would have most of the next two years to let the controversy die down before they ask voters to re-elect them to another two-year term in Albany..
Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, R-Lockport, blasted the proposal.
“This is another lump of coal for taxpayers provided by the downstate-driven majorities while they stuff their own Christmas stockings,” said Norris.
His colleague, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, had an equally frosty reaction.
“If we’re going into a special session that will cost taxpayers’ money, we should address public safety, the economy and move forward on eliminating any taxes or fees on fuels to heat homes over the winter,” Morinello said.
In Plattsburgh, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he’ll vote against a pay raise, noting he is content with the current salary.
“With inflation, the higher cost of heating this winter, and other financial pressures my constituents are under, I feel it’s not appropriate for me to vote on a pay raise,” Jones said.
Also making it clear he’ll vote against the legislation was Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who denounced the proposal as “absolutely unacceptable.”
“Instead of giving our taxpayers the financial relief and public safety reforms they’re calling for, Senate and Assembly Democrats have instead chosen to come back during the holidays and gift themselves a massive salary increase,” Stec said.
The sponsors of the legislation failed to garner the support of a coalition of government watchdog groups that favor more stringent limits on outside income earned by lawmakers and advocate for reforms urged by a legislative commission four years ago.
“Unfortunately, the bill does not prohibit outside income from entities where the legislator would have a fiduciary responsibility to a client,” those groups said in a statement. “A number of exceptions are included, such as retirement income from the state, income earned from military service, and certain earnings from family businesses.”
The watchdogs include Reinvent Albany, the New York Public Interest Research Group, the League of Women Voters of New York State, Common Cause and Citizens Union.
Some critics of the proposal highlighted the fact it was not on the table in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election, when state lawmakers were among those on the ballot.
“It’s ridiculous that this would come up now, a few days before Christmas, when regular New Yorkers are struggling to put gas in their cars,” said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie. “And now they’re trying now to justify giving themselves a raise of $32,000 a year,”
Tague called the legislation “a slap in the face to every New Yorker.”
To Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, the measure is “tone deaf.”
“It is tone deaf and borders on criminal,” Oberacker added. He also said the focus of the Legislature should be on grappling with inflation and measures that will make communities safer.
The political fallout for lawmakers who approve the raise will likely vary depending on the economics of the districts they represent, said Gerald Benjamin, a retired State University at New Paltz political science professor.
“In the rural districts, the raise is a lot of money,” Benjamin said. “But in the more urban and suburban districts, it’s just getting by, because the rents in New York City can be $4,000, $5,000 or even $6,000 a month in some neighborhoods “
Benjamin also noted lawmakers can try to minimize the fallout by telling constituents they work full-time as Assembly or Senate members, a job that has been structured as a part-time occupation, with the legislative session usually ending by mid-June.
Advocates for the pay hike saw state lawmakers have fallen behind the salaries of New York City Council members, now paid at an annual rate of $148,500.
State lawmakers collect $183 per day per diem for overnight travel, if they are eligible for those payments.
Nationally, California has the most generous statehouse for legislative pay, with elected state representatives earning $119,702.
There were already signs Tuesday that the legislative footwork going into teeing up the pay hike legislation may lead to pressure for increased spending on other fronts.
Progressive groups are already seeking to increase the minimum wage to $21.25 per hour in the state, and an organization for legislative staffers seeking approval to join a union have begun contending they deserve a pay boost as well.
Two weeks ago, after rumors stirred about the pay increase plan, Gov. Kathy Hochul gave the idea her seal of approval, maintaining lawmakers “have worked hard and they deserve it.”
Whether Hochul is able to win over the same lawmakers when she presents her fiscal agenda next month remains to be seen, however.
Hochul has stated she plans to avoid tax increases, while some downstate progressive members of the Legislature are expected to push for higher taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents, most of whom reside in New York City and its affluent suburbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.