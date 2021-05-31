Lawmakers wrestle with parole bills as session deadline nears    

ALBANY — Proposals aimed at giving a second chance to well-behaved prison inmates are gaining traction at the statehouse in the final days of the 2021 legislative session.
Perhaps the most controversial bill would require parole consideration for inmates who have served at least 15 years of their sentence and are 55 years or older.
Also being debated is a measure that would require the parole board to significantly weigh an inmate's progress in rehabilitation efforts, rather than make a cursory assessment based on criminal records.
Both Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have signaled that both pieces of legislation are in play. The session ends June 10.
The so-called elder parole measure has been bottled up the past two years. But advocates say they have increased optimism this year.
"These are real priorities for a lot of New Yorkers and a lot of state lawmakers, and we know we have the support we need to get it done," David George, associate director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign. "We feel hopeful the Legislature will do the right thing."
Several county prosecutors are urging lawmakers to reject the proposals, citing public safety concerns.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the measures are "bad enough on their own, but together they are disastrous."
"While I support prisoner rehabilitation, efforts to reduce recidivism and certain criminal justice reforms, we cannot allow convicted felons to be given a break due solely to their age or good behavior," Flynn said.
Killers that could end up being released should the legislation win approval, he said, include New York City's notorious "Son of Sam" serial murderer, David Berkowitz, now 67; Mark David Chapman, 66, who fatally shot former Beatle John Lennon; and Joel Rifkin, 62, convicted in the killings of nine women in the Long Island region.
George countered that "cherry-picked stories" should not be the springboard for criminal justice policy, arguing criminologists have found people who committed crimes when they were young are far less prone to engage in such actions when they reach their 50s.
Contacted in Cooperstown, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he was relieved to learn that the elder parole bill has been modified to ensure that a full parole suitability assessment would be carried out on any potential candidate for release.
When the proposal was first presented, Muehl said, he was concerned it could have led to automatic release for inmates who matched the criteria for elder parole.
"At least this bill would not make parole automatic," said the veteran prosecutor. "So if it happens, I could live with it."
He noted he agrees that "once a person reaches age 55 he is generally far less likely to commit a crime." At the same time, however, he believes a person who has been sentenced to prison in connection with a homicide should generally complete the full sentence.
One other criminal justice bill getting attention would seal the criminal records of thousands of offenders once they complete their sentences, provided the individuals are not on probation or parole, or a convicted sex offender. Advocates say more than 2 million New Yorkers have criminal records and because of them many are unable to acquire jobs or housing.
In a lobbying battle that began amid the pandemic, the Empire State Tavern & Restaurant Association and other advocates for restaurants are trying to overcome resistance from liquor distributors as they seek approval for allowing the restaurants to sell takeout alcoholic drinks to customers.
The restaurants have been allowed to sell takeout drinks under state executive order. Proposed legislation would put that in law with a limited one-year trial period.
Many restaurants have suffered economic hardship during the shutdown of the economy last year and through subsequent restrictions.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
