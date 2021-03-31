Robert “Bob” Gouldin, an Oneonta lawyer, has announced his candidacy for Oneonta City Court Judge.
According to a media release, Gouldin has been a city resident and lawyer in Oneonta for more than 20 years. He was recently appointed by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to be the Oneonta city prosecutor. Prior to that, for nearly 15 years, he was a part-time Otsego County public defender, where his primary responsibilities were representing indigent defendants in Oneonta City Court.
Gouldin has maintained a general practice representing clients in all types of legal matters, the release said. He has privately represented individuals and businesses in criminal and civil matters in Oneonta City Court.
Gouldin, and his wife, Sondra, have two children, Abigail and David. The couple has been involved in several local organizations and been active members in the community, the release said.
Gouldin said he hopes to “continue the traditions established by the Judges before him in which the Oneonta City Court is a place where all persons coming before the Court are treated equally and given a fair opportunity to achieve justice.”
“It has been an honor serving the Oneonta City Court as its Public Defender and now as the City Prosecutor,” Gouldin said in his release.
“And I look forward to the opportunity to serve the City of Oneonta and the Court as its next City Court Judge.”
