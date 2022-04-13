Adrienne Martini and Meg Kennedy, members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, will speak about how they decided to run for office and how people can improve democracy at the local level at an April 21 event sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Oneonta Area and Cooperstown Area. The 7 p.m. forum, which will be held in the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium in Oneonta, will explore ideas and strategies for “Making Local Democracy Work Better,” according to LWV media release.
Kennedy, a member of the Conservative Party, represents District 5 which includes Milford, Hartwick and New Lisbon. She works in her family business ARK Floral, and is part of the leadership committees of both the Oneonta and Cooperstown Farmers’ Markets, the release said. She also serves on the town of Hartwick Planning Board.
Martini, a member of the Democratic Party, represents District 12, which includes Oneonta City Wards 3 and 4. She is an award-winning journalist and author of three books, including "Somebody's Gotta Do It — Why Cursing at the News Won't Save the Nation, But Your Name on a Local Ballot Can," according to the release.
Martini and Kennedy will speak from their personal experiences engaging in local issues, running for office, and serving in office. They also will speak about "the needs, opportunities, and challenges people face when working to make our governance systems work better," the release said.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek will speak about citizen involvement in good government. There will be a question-and-answer period after the speakers’ remarks.
"The evening will focus on the needs and opportunities for individuals to be active in improving our local governments and public institutions," said Steve Londner, a member of the Steering Committee of the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area.
Along with the forum, participants can find out about the work of LWV, which includes Voter Registration; Vote411, a free online resource to find out about candidates running for office, organizing candidate forums, youth engagement, efforts to protect the environment, and the Leagues’ advocacy work. League members will be available to explain why they joined the League and the benefits of membership.
Anyone who joins the LWV of the Oneonta Area (which is open to all) by April 30 will receive discounted membership fees. In addition, those joining the Oneonta League before the end of the evening will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to The Green Toad Bookstore. Those mailing in the membership form, postmarked by April 30, will be entered into a $50 gift card drawing.
The evening will end as participants discuss “What Three Things Would Best Improve Democracy in Our Communities?” A ranked voting exercise will determine priorities about state and local issues. Refreshments will be served.
“This will be an exciting and informative evening for the Oneonta and regional communities. We hope to enlist dozens of participants to join the Oneonta League and have provided incentives and door prizes to help this happen,” said Maureen Murray, a Cooperstown League member, leading the Love Your Oneonta League task force.
For more information, see lwvoneonta.org
