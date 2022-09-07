The Leatherstocking Council, BSA, has announced Abby Lukach has been hired as its assistant Scout executive. She was previously with Longhouse Council in Syracuse, where she served as development director, according to a media release.
“We are very excited Abby has joined our leadership team,” said Matthew Dziedzic, Leatherstocking Council board president. “She has achieved an impressive level of success while working with volunteers and our local youth programs will benefit greatly from her skill set and experience.”
According to the release, Lukach has been involved in Scouting since her days as a Venture Scout in the Longhouse Council, where she earned the Silver Award in 2009. In 2012 she earned a bachelor of professional studies degree in recreation, adventure travel and ecotourism at Paul Smiths College, then in 2014 a master’s degree in management of leisure services at SUNY Cortland. She began her career with the Boy Scouts of America in January of 2015 with Longhouse Council as a district executive. In 2018, she was promoted to senior district executive, then development director.
Lukach will work with the council’s Scout Executive, Ray Eschenbach.
The Leatherstocking Council serves about 3,000 Scouting families across the counties of Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, and parts of Lewis and Hamilton, the release said.
