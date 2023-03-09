The Leatherstocking Council of the BSA has announced 45 Scouts achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2022. “This achievement is not only a testament to their hard work and dedication but also a significant milestone in their lives and the impact each has on our community,” a media release from the organization said.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be achieved in the Boy Scouts of America organization. Only 5% of Scouts achieve this distinction nationally. The new Eagle Scouts proudly represent troops from Schoharie, Delaware, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties. Local Scouts who achieved the rank include:
- Clifford Artis V, Sidney;
- Logan Aubin, Walton;
- Garrett Beckwith, Sidney;
- Grant Crowson, Fly Creek;
- Garrett Fitch, DeLancey;
- Liam Gronwall, Sidney;
- Brandon Rotman, Cobleskill;
- Amber Sutliff, Sidney;
- Christian Valentine, Laurens;
- Ethan Wagner, Laurens.
Eagle Scout projects completed by the Scouts, totaled more than 8,500 hours, or an average of 189 hours each, according to the release, and “have made a significant impact on the local community.” Examples include fire hydrant restoration in Sidney and building a high school batting cage in Cobleskill.
“Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout is not only a significant achievement for these Scouts but it is a rare accomplishment that has proven over the years to have a profound impact on their future,” the release said. “Being an Eagle Scout is an honor that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. ... It is a reflection of their character, leadership abilities, and a commitment to service that will set them apart from others.”
